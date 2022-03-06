The Denham Springs High baseball team rallied for two runs in the top of the fourth inning to pick up a 5-4 win over Mandeville while dropping a 5-2 decision to Parkway on Saturday and an 8-1 decision to Sam Houston on Friday.
DENHAM SPRINGS 5, MANDEVILLE 4
The Yellowjackets trailed 4-3 heading into the top of the fourth, but Patrick Landry scored on a passed ball to tie the score, and Ethan Hand was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score the winning run.
Cameron Andrews was 2-for-4 with a run to lead DSHS, which had three hits. McKneely scored two runs as DSHS capitalized on seven walks.
Cowan Alfonso, Andrews and Ethan Quebodeaux combined to give up seven hits, four runs and three walks while striking out five. Andrews picked up the win, giving up three hits and a walk while striking out two in four innings. Quebodeaux got the save, giving up a hit and striking out two in 1.2 innings.
DENHAM SPRINGS 5, PARKWAY 2
DSHS led 2-1 before Parkway scored three in the fourth to take the lead.
Jed Cambre’s single drove in McKneely in the first inning, and Parkway rallied for a run in the top of the second.
McKneely’s triple drove in Madden Major in the second inning, but Parkway used three singles an error and a sacrifice fly in the fourth.
Each team had five hits, and DSHS had five errors.
Conner Rodrigue was 2-for-3 to lead the Yellow Jackets at the plate.
Larson Fabre gave up five hits, four runs, a walk and struck out seven in four innings to take the loss.
SAM HOUSTON 8, DENHAM SPRINGS 1
Sam Houston led 6-0 before DSHS got its lone run of the game in the fourth on three straight singles by Hand, Kaden Gardner and Jude Clarke.
McKneely was 2-for-4 and Ryder Wygant went 2-for-3 as DSHS had nine hits.
Carson Pittman, Connor Thurman and Eli Digirolomo combined to give up six hits, eight runs and six walks while striking out four in six innings.
