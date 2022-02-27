The Denham Springs High baseball team picked up a 5-3 win over St. Paul’s to highlight a 1-3 run over the weekend.
The Yellow Jackets trailed 1-0 after the first inning but got a run in the bottom of the second on Patrick Landry’s fielder’s choice.
Ray McKneely’s two-run home run in the bottom of the third put the Yellow Jackets up 4-1 before St. Paul’s scratched for a run in the top of the fourth.
Jed Cambre’s two-out single in the fourth scored Jude Clarke for a 5-2 lead before St. Paul’s got a run in the top of the seventh.
Cambre went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, while McKneely was 3-for-3 with a run and two RBIs.
Larson Fabre got the win, giving up three hits, two runs, three walks and striking out seven in four innings. Christian Callender and Ethan Quebodeaux worked in relief.
DUTCHTOWN 4, DENHAM SPRINGS 1
Dutchtown got all its runs in the fifth inning on five hits, rallying from a 1-0 deficit.
The Yellow Jackets got their lone run on Jaxon Adams’ two-out single in the fourth, which scored McKneely.
Cameron Andrews and Reese Mooney each had two hits for DSHS.
Cowan Alfonso have up five hits, two runs, two walks and struck out seven in 4.1 innings as the DSHS starter. Connor Rodrigue gave up two hits and two runs without retiring a batter, and Quebodeaux gave up a hit in 1.2 innings of relief.
ST. AMANT 5, DENHAM SPRINGS 1
St. Amant led 5-0 before McKneely’s RBI double with one out in the seventh got DSHS its lone run of the game.
McKneely went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Andrews gave up six hits, four runs and struck out four in 3.1 innings as the DSHS starter. Alfonso gave up a hit a run and a walk in two-third of an inning of relief, while Rodrigue gave up walk, no hits and struck out two in two innings.
BERWICK 7, DENHAM SPRINGS 5
Andrews, Cambre and Landry each had two hits, while Ethan Hand and Adams each had two RBIs as the Yellow Jackets scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh after trailing 4-3.
Jacob Middlebrook gave up seven hits, four runs and struck out six in five innings as the DSHS starter.
