The Denham Springs High baseball team went 2-1 over the weekend, picking up a 12-3 win over Ponchatoula, an 11-0 victory over Central and an 11-1 loss to Catholic.
DSHS moved to 3-2 on the season.
DENHAM SPRINGS 12, PONCHATOULA 3
Christian Callendar, Jacob Middlebrook and Kaleb Howell combined on a four-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Yellow Jackets broke open a tight game with an eight-run sixth.
DSHS led 4-3 before Jed Cambre and Reese Mooney had consecutive doubles with one out in the sixth, and Cy Martin singled, making the score 6-3.
Caleb Daigle singled in a run, and consecutive bases-loaded walks, making the score 9-3 before Daigle scored on a passed ball and Cambre singled in a run.
Cambre went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI, Martin was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Ethan Hand was 2-for-3 with three runs, and Daigle was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run as DSHS had 12 hits.
CENTRAL 11, DENHAM SPRINGS 0
Caleb Klug hurled a complete game five-hitter with one strikeout and no walks on 76 pitches as the Yellow Jackets broke the game open with a nine-run seventh inning.
DSHS led 2-0 going into the seventh when Martin had a two-run double, Mooney scored on a wild pitch, and Jaxon Adams singled in a run, helping push the lead to 7-0.
Rancher Miller stole home before Eli Digirolamo had a two-run triple and scored on Cambre’s grounder to third, making the score 11-0.
Martin went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, and Digirolamo was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs as DSHS had six hits.
CATHOLIC 11, DENHAM SPRINGS 1
Catholic used a six-run first and scored four in the sixth to spark the win.
The Bears led 6-0 before Caleb Daigle and Kayden Boyer had consecutive singles to lead off the fifth. Daigle later scored on Digirolamo’s grounder to second for the Yellow Jackets’ lone run of the game.
Catholic got a run in the bottom of the fifth, making the score 7-1.
Daigle was 2-for-2 with a run to lead DSHS, which had three hits.
Matthew Lewis, Austin Gibson, Rylan Hiatt and Chase Thibodeaux combined to give up nine hits, 11 runs and seven walks while striking out five in six innings.
