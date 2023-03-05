The Denham Springs High baseball team wrapped up the Ouachita Christian Tournament, going 0-3 games Friday and Saturday.
Benton picked up a 4-1 win over the Yellow Jackets Friday, while Ruston scored an 8-0 win, and Brandon (Miss.) a 10-0 victory over DSHS in Saturday games.
No additional information was available on the Benton-DSHS game.
RUSTON 8, DENHAM SPRINGS 0
Ruston’s Talen Billberry gave up two hits, striking out three in six innings.
Ruston put the game away with a seven-run fourth, while DSHS committed four errors in the game.
Cy Martin and Eli Digirolamo had hits for DSHS.
Christian Callender gave up six hits, eight runs and struck out three in three innings, while Chase Thibodeaux gave up a hit and a walk in two innings of relief.
BRANDON, MISS. 10, DENHAM SPRINGS 0
Brandon scored in every inning but the fifth, building a 5-0 lead after three innings and scoring four in the fifth.
Denham Springs had four hits and five errors.
Caleb Daigle, Jed Cambre, Digirolamo and Ethan Hand had hits for DSHS.
Austin Gibson, Rylan Hiatt and Kayden Boyer combined to give up nine hits, 10 runs and five walks while striking out four in 5.2 innings.
