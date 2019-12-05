Springfield’s Tabby Lobell certainly ended her high school volleyball career on a high note.
Lobell, who helped the Lady Bulldogs to a playoff berth in her senior season, was selected the Most Valuable Player on the All-Parish volleyball team, which was selected by the parish’s coaches.
“It’s a huge honor, and honestly I really didn’t see it coming at all,” Lobell said. “It really hit me by surprise, but I was very thankful for that.”
Lobell was joined on the first team by junior Kailey Dunham of Denham Springs (102 kills, 57 assists, 29 digs, 10 service aces, 9 blocks), senior Jamie Elenbaas of Live Oak (69 aces, 96 kills, 337 assists, six blocks, 220 digs), senior Sophie Faircloth of Denham Springs (34 aces, 105 kills, 48 blocks), junior Anna Ferrand of Walker (147 digs, 127 kills, 62 aces, 23 blocks) and senior Alexis Shirley of Walker (295 digs, 43 aces, 35 assists).
Shirley was also selected Defensive Player of the Year, while Walker’s Kaylee Guidry was Coach of the Year.
The second team includes junior Kameron Bond of Walker, junior Savannah Bishop of Denham Springs, junior Kate Campbell of Live Oak, sophomore Mandolyn Donohue of Denham Springs, sophomore Dali Hughes of Springfield and sophomore Reese Patten of Walker.
Denham Springs coach Pam Dubuy, who has known Lobell since her time teaching at Springfield Middle School in 2014, spoke up on her behalf during voting.
“Hands down, she was player of the year, and I think everybody agreed as soon as I nominated her for that,” Dubuy said.
Lobell turned in a .245 hitting percentage while averaging 3.6 kills, 1.1 blocks, 3.5 digs and .96 aces per set, and Springfield coach Larry Smoot praised her versatility.
“She could play every position …” he said. “She had all the skills, so sometimes she would dominate a match with her serve. Sometimes she would defensively just not let balls hit the ground. If we needed to make a change for any reason, I could move her from a hitter to a setter, from a right-side hitter to a left-side hitter. It definitely gives you options to turn a match around when things aren’t going your way, and she did that many times this year.”
Dubuy also offered her take on Lobell as a player.
“She’s a smart player, but she’s also a power player, so she has a little bit of both those qualities in her,” Dubuy said.
The fact the Lobell earned MVP honors may be more impressive considering she did it while learning to play for a new coach in Smoot, after previously playing under her sister, Miranda Lobell-Walters.
“I had to figure out a way to lead with a different leader myself, which was very different,” Lobell said. “I think it took a little bit to figure out how to lead with a different person ahead of me, but I think it all turned out good. I know the girls respected me, and I respected them just as much.”
In taking over the Springfield program, Smoot said it wasn’t uncommon for him to rely on Lobell at times to help coach the team a bit during practice.
“She’s always found ways to make the girls better, pushing her teammates,” Smoot said. “Her teammates came to her a lot for advice, even in skills. A lot of coaches don’t necessarily like their players to help coach, but Tabby knows the game, and I was in the gym by myself with 26 players, so I welcomed her if a girl needed something, she would always answer their question.”
On top of that, Lobell played her senior year knowing it would be her final competitive season. She chose not continue her playing career in college.
“I think I’m just burnt out,” Lobell said. “You know, I’ve been playing sports since I was three, and I’ve been doing travel volleyball for a while, and I just kind of fell out of love for the sport as I had in the past.
“It was very tough,” Lobell continued. “I think the toughest part was spending all those hours for something that I wasn’t going to pursue after this year. But the girls on my team definitely made it way easier to be in the gym for that long and all that kind of stuff, so I’m really thankful for them.”
Knowing she won’t be playing at the next level, Lobell could have easily decided to cruise through her senior season, but she said that’s not her style.
“I don’t have the personality to do something just halfway, so I really try to put my whole heart in whatever I’m doing and try my hardest,” Lobell said.
Dubuy said another reason she opted to nominate Lobell was the way in which she conducts herself off the court.
“She’s a good person all-around,” she said. “Very humble. She never had the attitude of ‘I’m better than everybody else’. Her parents (Tab and Lynette) raised her to be like that. She’s able to talk to other coaches or other players and have a smile on her face …”
Smoot said he could see Lobell taking a year or two off and then returning to volleyball if she wanted to.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if she comes back, but you never know,” he said. “That’s going to be her decision, and I respect that. I don’t think anybody should be doing anything unless they want to do it, and if it’s something whatever their priority is at that time in their life.
“I’m just real proud of her, and I think whatever she chooses to do, she’s going to be successful at,” he said.
Based on what he’s seen, Smoot said Lobell could have a future in coaching.
“I’ve seen her work with kids, and if she wants to be a coach, she can be a great coach,” he said.
At this time, however, Lobell is content to soak up the all-parish accolade.
“It does feel really good,” Lobell said. “It’s something that’s going to be really cool to look back at and think of how I finished.”
