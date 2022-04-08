Northlake Christian scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh, including a three-run double, to edge French Settlement, 6-5, in District 10-2A baseball action Thursday.
Elsewhere, Pope John Paul II scored all of its runs over the final two innings to edge Springfield 6-4.
NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 6, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 5
The Lions rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to snap a 2-2 tie, but the Wolverines got a one-out walk and three straight singles with two out to cut the lead to 5-3 before J Schroder hit a three-run double to right field to win the game.
The Lions rallied in the top of the seventh as Trevor McMorris, Hance Roussel and Edward Allison drew consecutive walks with one out, and Joel LeBourgeois followed with a three-run double to right field for a 5-2 lead.
Northlake got the game’s first run in the bottom of the first, and FSHS tied the game in the fifth after Mason Hill walked and scored on Devin Mayes’ single.
The Lions took the lead in the sixth as Allison drew a one-out walk and LeBourgeois and Jaedon Kinler had back-to-back singles for a 2-1 lead.
Schroder hit a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game again.
LeBourgeois went 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Lions, who had four hits.
Eian Jackson gave up five hits, five runs, a walk and struck out five in 6.2 innings, while Hill gave up two hits and a run without retiring a batter.
POPE JOHN PAUL II 6, SPRINGFIELD 4
The Bulldogs led 4-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning when the Jaguars turned three singles, an error, a fielder’s choice and two walks into three runs.
A single, an error and a single to open the bottom of the sixth put PJP ahead 5-4, and a single and a sacrifice bunt accounted for the final margin.
Will Taylor had a solo home run to lead off the game for Springfield, and Blake Lobell singled and later scored on Will Sanders’ sacrifice fly in the third to put the Bulldogs up 2-0.
Lobell and Sladen Lyles drew consecutive two-out walks in the fifth and scored on Sanders’ single to put Springfield ahead 4-0 in the fifth.
Jayden Teague gave up nine hits, six runs, four walks and struck out two in six innings for the loss.
Lobell went 2-for-2 with two runs to lead the Bulldogs, who had seven hits and struck out seven times.
