Dutchtown’s Cooper Dailey outdueled Denham Springs’ Kaleb Howell as the Griffins picked up a 2-0 win over the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday at Denham Springs.
In other District 5-5A action, St. Amant used a five-run second inning to key a 6-3 win over Walker.
DUTCHTOWN 2, DENHAM SPRINGS 0
Dailey held the Yellow Jackets to three hits, while the Griffins scored single runs in the third and sixth innings, using an error and a single to score in the third and two singles and a sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Jed Cambre, Ethan Hand and Rancher Miller had hits for DSHS.
Howell gave up five hits, two runs, a walk and struck out six in a complete game loss.
Dailey gave up three hits, three walks and struck out three in seven innings to get the win.
The Gators scored all of their runs in the big second inning with two outs on a three-run double following two walks and a fielder’s choice, a single, two walks and a hit batter.
St. Amant singled in another run in the third, before Braylen Ainsworth singled in a run in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to 6-1.
Brodie Thompson singled to lead off the fifth, moved to third on Cameron Washington’s double and scored on a passed ball, and Washington later scored on a passed ball.
Ainsworth went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Thompson, Washington and Gatlin Steele had hits for Walker. Thompson, Washington and Steele each scored a run.
Mac Griffin gave up two hits, five runs, a walk and struck out one in two innings, while Kaden Peterson gave up four hits, a run, two walks and struck out one in two innings of relief. Washington walked three while giving up no hits and striking out one in three innings of relief.
