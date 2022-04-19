French Settlement picked up a 4-2 win over Doyle, while Springfield grabbed an 11-1 win over Northlake Christian in District 10-2A baseball action Monday.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 4, DOYLE 2
Mason Hill gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and struck out six in a complete game win, while Doyle’s Braden McLin and Caiden Barcia combined to strike out 12.
The Lions picked up two runs in the first as Edward Allison was hit by a pitch, Devin Mayes singled. Allison later scored on an error and Mayes on a sacrifice fly by Joel LeBourgeois.
Doyle had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the first, but the Lions got a double play to end the inning.
Allison singled and later scored on a wild pitch to make the score 3-0 in the third.
Peyton Woods and McLin had doubles, and Luke LeBourgeois a single to cut the lead to 3-2 in the fourth.
Mayes was hit by a pitch and scored on Will McMorris’ triple for the final run in the fifth.
Allison went 2-for-3 with two runs, and Mayes scored two runs to lead FSHS, which had five hits.
McLin gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and struck out six in 4.2 innings, while Caiden Barcia gave up a hit and struck out six in 2.1 innings.
Woods was 2-for-3 with a run, while LeBourgeois was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Doyle.
SPRINGFIELD 11, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 1
Jayden Teague hurled a complete game giving up three hits, a run, three walks and striking out four and the Bulldogs collected 11 hits.
Will Taylor had a leadoff triple in the first and scored on Will Sanders’ grounder to second for a 1-0 lead.
Kyle Ridgedell’s single scored Teague, and Owen Hodges stole home in the second for a 3-0 lead. Sanders doubled and scored on Lobell’s single in the third for a 4-0 advantage.
Northlake got its lone run in the top of the fourth, but Taylor singled, and Owen Hodges scored on an error. Ridgedell scored on an error for a 6-1 lead, and Springfield put the game away with five in the sixth on doubles by Taylor and Sladen Lyles. Sanders had a grounder to short to score two runs, while Lobell scored on an error after Lyles’ double, pushing the lead to 10-1.
Teague singled to score Lyles for the game’s final run.
Taylor went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Sanders had three RBIs, Lobell was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Hodges scored three runs and Ridgedell two.
