French Settlement struck early to key an 8-2 win over Pope John Paul II, while St. Thomas Aquinas picked up two runs in the bottom of the seventh, scoring the winning run on a passed ball with the bases loaded to edge Springfield 4-3, and Northlake Christian scored a 5-4 win over Doyle in District 10-2A baseball action Monday.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 8, POPE JOHN PAUL II 2
The Lions trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the first, but got rolling quickly as Will McMorris and Joel LeBourgeois had consecutive singles and Mason Hill a sacrifice fly to give the Lions a 3-1 lead after Edward Allison walked, Devin Mayes was hit by a pitch and Jaedon Kinler walked to load the bases.
In the second, Mayes had a run-scoring double, and LeBourgeois drove in three runs on a double for a 7-1 lead after Kinler singled and McMorris reached on an error to load the bases.
The Lions got another run in the fifth, and PJP picked up its lone run in the seventh.
LeBourgeois went 2-for-4 with four RBIs to lead FSHS, which had seven hits.
Hill gave up four hits, one run, a walk and struck out three in six innings to get the win, and Brady Andrews gave up three hits and a run in an inning of relief.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 4, SPRINGFIELD 3
The Bulldogs led 3-0 before the Falcons scored all of their runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Springfield led 3-2 going into the bottom of the seventh when Danik Reed was hit by a pitch to lead off, moved to second on a passed ball and scored when Parker Perrilloux reached on an error to tie the game at 3-3.
Intentional walks to Dane Watts and Jordan Trapani loaded the bases, and Perrilloux scored the winning run on a passed ball.
Springfield got all of its runs in the top of the sixth as Will Sanders led off with a single, and Blake Lobell followed with a two-run home run to left field for a 2-0 lead.
Sladen Lyles singled, Jayden Teague followed with a sacrifice bunt that got Lyles to third, and he scored on Jayden Morris’ sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead.
The Falcons got two runs in the bottom of the inning as Justin Domiano was hit by a pitch to lead off, Watts walked, and Trapani singled to drive in a run. Watts later scored on Gavin Foster’s sacrifice fly, cutting the lead to 3-2.
Lobell was 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Springfield, which had five hits.
Teague gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and struck out one in six innings, while Lobell gave up a run, two walks and struck out one in a third of an inning of relief to take the loss.
Watts gave up five hits, three runs, a walk and struck out three, while Bryce Simoneaux picked up the win, striking out one in two clean innings of relief.
Trapani went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Falcons.
NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 5, DOYLE 4
Northlake rallied for four runs in the top of the fifth on four singles and three walks to take the lead.
Northlake took a 1-0 lead in the first, but the Tigers tied the game in the bottom of the inning on singles by Caiden Barcia and Abedn Kennedy.
Doyle padded the lead in the second as Cody Lovett got a one-out single, stole second and scored on Jace Ware’s single for a 2-1 lead. Peyton Woods singled to score Ware for a 3-1 edge.
Luke LeBourgeois’ single scored Braden McLin for a 4-1 lead in the third.
Woods was 3-for-4 with an RBI, and Kennedy was 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead Doyle, which had 10 hits.
Jackson McCreary gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and struck out four in 4.1 innings to take the loss. Ware gave up a hit and a walk in two-thirds of a inning of relief, while Barcia gave up a hit and struck out three in two innings of relief.
