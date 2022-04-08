The Doyle softball team completed an undefeated run through District 10-2A play, picking up a 17-1 win over St. Thomas Aquinas on Thursday at STA.
In other District 10-2A action, French Settlement cruised to an 11-1 win over Pope John Paul II, and Northlake Christian defeated Springfield, 11-5.
DOYLE 17, ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 1
Doyle scored 15 runs in the first inning as STA pitchers combined to walk 16 in the game.
Bella Collins and Emily Edler combined on a three-hitter, with Collins striking out one and walking two in an inning and Edler giving up three hits and a run while striking out three in three innings.
The Lady Tigers took advantage of 11 walks in the first inning with Collins adding a two-run single and Kay Kay Savant a three-run double.
STA got a run in the bottom of the second, and Doyle scored two in the top of the fourth.
Bailey McLin was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs, Shelby Taylor went 2-for-2 with two runs, Savant was 1-for-1 with two runs and four RBIs, while Collins went 1-for-1 with three RBIs to lead Doyle, which had eight hits.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 11, POPE JOHN PAUL II 1
The Lady Lions scored in all but two innings to key the win, while Emma Petite and Katie Harper combined to give up five hits.
Addison McMorris had a two-run single in a three-run first, and PJP got its only run in the bottom of the second, cutting the lead to 3-1.
Stella Allison and Carmella Tranchina singled to drive in runs in the third, helping push the lead to 6-1. Brooke Dupuy singled in a run and scored on an error in the fifth for an 8-1 lead.
Ramsey Prejean scored on an error in the sixth, and Laney Wilson had a two-run single in the seventh to cap the scoring.
Allison went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, while McMorris was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Ava Acosta 2-for-4 with a run as FSHS had 16 hits.
Petite gave up five hits, a run, a walk and struck out five in six innings, while Harper needed just six pitches in a clean inning of relief.
NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 11, SPRINGFIELD 5
Northlake held Springfield to four hits while jumping out to a 7-1 lead after two innings.
Springfield got one in the first after Sydney Kinchen was hit by a pitch to lead off the game and later scored on a two-out error.
Northlake got a walk and four straight hits to open the bottom of the first to go up 3-1, and a fly out and a double pushed the lead to 5-1.
Norrthlake got two more in the second before Springfield got two in the third on Alayna Edwards’ fly out and an error, cutting the lead to 7-3.
Edwards had a solo home run in the fifth to make the score 8-4, but Northlake got four straight hits with two out in the bottom of the inning to push the lead to 11-4.
Edwards, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and arun, knocked in the game’s final run in the seventh.
ReNay Edwards and Maddie Ridgedell combined to give up 13 hits, 11 runs and three walks while striking out three in six innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.