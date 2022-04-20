Brock Davis walked with the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring Mike Stephens to lift Live Oak to a 4-3 win over Central in District 4-5A action at Live Oak Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Ethan Statham scored on Jalen Ballard’s grounder to second base in the second inning, lifting Zachary to a 1-0 win over Walker at Zachary.
Also, Larson Fabre and Austin Holstein combined on a one-hitter while striking out nine in a 17-0 win over Scotlandville at North Park.
LIVE OAK 4, CENTRAL 3
With the score tied 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth, Renton Childers walked to lead off the bottom of the eighth and was replaced by courtesy runner Stephens.
One out later, Hayden Everett singled and Reid Broussard was hit by a pitch to load the bases, bringing up Davis, who walked to bring in the winning run.
Live Oak got a run in the second on Everett’s single, which scored Lane Lusk for a 1-0 lead.
Central got two runs in the fourth on two singles, a hit batter, a walk and a sacrifice fly.
Everett’s grounder to the pitcher in the bottom of the fourth scored a run to tie the game at 2-2 after Jeffrey Swearingen and Childers singled to start the inning, and Broussard singled to score Childers for a 3-2 lead.
Central tied the game in the fifth on a walk, a dropped third strike and a ground out.
Braxton Demopolus, Hunter Owens, Colin McDonald, Childers and Cam Christ combined to give up four hits, three runs and eight walks while striking out 10.
Lusk and Swearingen each went 2-for-3 with a run, while Everett was 2-for-4 with an RBI as Live Oak had nine hits.
DENHAM SPRINGS 17, SCOTLANDVILLE 0
The Yellow Jackets won their fourth straight, scoring seven in the second inning and nine in the third to key the victory.
Fabre gave up two walks and hit while striking out eight in three innings, while Holstein struck out one in a clean inning of relief.
Ryder Wygant had a two-run single, and three runs scored on an error in the outfield to put the Yellow Jackets up 5-0 in the second. DSHS added another run on an error, and Reese Mooney had a single to score Cameron Andrews for a 7-0 lead.
Wygant doubled and scored on an error to get big third inning going.
Consecutive doubles by Carson Pittman and Andrews made the score 10-0, and DSHS added three more runs on two errors. K Gardner had a two-run double, and another run scored on a balk for a 16-0 lead.
Clayton Williamson singled to drive in a run in the fourth to cap the scoring.
Andrews went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs, Mooney was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, and Wygant was 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs to lead the Yellow Jackets, who had 10 hits.
ZACHARY 1, WALKER 0
Chance Reed gave up two hits, a run, a walk and stuck out four in a complete-game loss.
Zachary’s Braden Clark gave up four hits and struck out eight with no walks in a complete game win.
Hunter Bethel, Caleb Webb, Taylor Jeansonne and Reed had hits for Walker.
