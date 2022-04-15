Reese Mooney doubled to score Cameron Andrews with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Denham Springs High to a 2-1 win over Walker in District 4-5A baseball action Thursday at North Park.
With the game tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Andrews walked, and Ray McKneely singled to left, setting up Mooney’s double to left for the game-winner.
Neither team scored until the Yellow Jackets picked up a run in the bottom of the sixth after Jude Clarke drew a one-out walk, and pinch runner Eli Digirolamo stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on another wild pitch.
Walker starter Caleb Webb got a strikeout, and Jaxon Adams singled before Carson Pittman popped out to Walker catcher Mason Morgan to end the inning.
The Wildcats tied the game in the top of the seventh when Morgan led off with a single. Courtesy runner Robert Jackson moved to second on a balk and third on Taylor Jeansonne’s grounder to shortstop before Cooper Carlton singled to shortstop to score Jackson to make the score 1-1.
Ethan Quebodeaux got two strikeouts to end the inning.
Jacob Middlebrook and Quebodeaux combined on a four-hitter for the Yellow Jackets. Middlebrook gave up two hits, no walks and struck out two in six innings. Quebodeaux gave up two hits, a run, no walks and struck out two in an inning of relief.
Webb gave up four hits, a run, six walks and struck out six in 5.2 innings. Chance Reed gave up three hits, a run, a walk and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning of relief to get the loss.
Hunter Bethel, Morgan, Carlton and Casey Bryant had hits for Walker.
Andrews went 2-for-3 with a run to lead Denham Springs.
LIVE OAK 15, SCOTLANDVILLE 0
Renton Childers, J Weller, T Hodges and C Delaughter combined on a one-hitter while striking out seven, and the Eagles put together a 10-run third inning to spark the win.
Live Oak led 4-0 after two innings and broke the game open in the third, taking advantage of six walks, three hit batters and an error. The Eagles had three hits in the inning, including a two-run single from Childers.
Keagan Rabalais was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the fifth for the game’s final run.
The Eagles scored three in the first after Reid Broussard was hit by a pitch and Brock Davis singled. After a double steal, Broussard scored on Cooper Smith’s grounder to the pitcher, and Davis scored when Lane Lusk reached on an error. Cameran Christ’s sacrifice fly made the score 3-0.
Childers and Hayden Everett had singles in the second, pushing the lead to 4-0.
Childers gave up a walk, no hits and struck out two in two innings as the Eagles’ starter. Weller struck out three in a clean inning of relief, while Hodges gave up a hit and struck out one in an inning. Delaughter struck out on in a clean inning of relief.
Davis went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, and Childers was 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs. Lusk scored two runs, and Christ had three RBIs.
