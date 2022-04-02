Conner Rodrigue reached on an error at third, scoring courtesy runner Madden Major with two out in the bottom of the seventh, lifting Denham Springs High to a 3-2 win over Central in District 4-5A play Saturday at North Park.
In other league games Saturday, Zachary rallied to edge Live Oak 7-6 on a two-run single in the sixth, and Walker cruised over Scotlandville 16-1 behind a two-hitter from Chance Reed, Phillip Thurmond and Caleb Webb.
DENHAM SPRINGS 3, CENTRAL 2
The Yellow Jackets had two hits and struck out nine times in the game but got the winning rally started when Jaxon Adams drew a one-out walk. Ryder Wygant’s sacrifice bunt to the pitcher moved Major to second, bringing Rodrigue to the plate for the winning play.
DSHS got its first run in the bottom of the second when Reese Mooney was hit by a pitch with one out, stole second with two out and scored when Jude Clarke reached on an error.
Central picked up two in the top of the third on an error, a single and a double, but the Yellow Jackets tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth as Jed Cambre led off with a single, Mooney reached on an error with one out, moving Cambre to third, and Cambre scored on a steal of home.
Rodrigue was 1-for-4, while Cambre went 1-for-3 with a run.
Jacob Middlebrook gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and struck out three in five innings, while Ethan Quebodeaux got the win, giving up one hit and striking out one in two innings of relief.
WALKER 16, SCOTLANDVILLE 1
Walker, which had 14 hits in the game, led 2-1 after the first inning and 5-1 after two before a nine-run third put the game out of reach.
The Wildcats and seven hits in the big inning, with Casen Carver getting a two-run single, Mason Morgan a two-run double and Dawson Goings and two-run single to highlight the surge.
Hunter Bethel was 3-for-3 with three runs and three doubles, Carver was 2-for-2 with three runs and three RBIs and Goings was 1-for-1 with two RBIs to lead the Wildcats.
Reed gave up two hits, a run and struck out one in two innings. Thurmond and Webb each struck out the side in an inning of relief.
ZACHARY 7, LIVE OAK 6
The Eagles gave up two singles and a walk with one out to load the bases, setting up the game-winning hit to center field.
Live Oak got a runner on with two out in the top of the seventh on an error but was unable to score.
Zachary led 4-0 after three innings, and the Eagles rallied for four runs in the top of the fourth, sparked by a leadoff home run to right from Brock Davis.
Renton Childers had a two-run single, cutting the lead to 4-3, and Jacob Delaughter singled in a run to tie the game at 4-4.
Cameran Christ had a double in the fifth to push the lead to 6-4 before Zachary got a run on two walks, a single and a hit batter with two out in the fifth.
Davis was 1-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Christ went 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Childers was 1-for-1 with two RBIs to lead Live Oak, which had five hits.
Childers gave up five hits, four runs, a walk and struck out two in 1.2 innings. Hunter Owens gave up three hits, a run, four walks and struck out one in three innings of relief, while Christ gave up three hits, two runs, a walk and struck out one in 1.1 innings.
