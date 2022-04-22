Live Oak rallied for seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to pick up an 8-2 road win over Central in District 4-5A baseball action Thursday.
Elsewhere in the district, Jacob Middlebrook and Cameron Andrews combined on a three-hitter as Denham Springs picked up a 4-0 win over Scotlandville.
Also, Zachary used a six-run first inning to spark an 8-3 win over Walker.
LIVE OAK 8, CENTRAL 2
The Eagles snapped a 1-1 tie as Jacob Delaughter reached on an error with one out in the seventh, Hayden Everett walked, and Reid Broussard was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Brock Davis singled to drive in the go-ahead run. Cooper Smith walked to score another run, and Lane Lusk singled to make the score 4-1. Cameran Christ was hit by a pitch to score another run.
Jeffrey Swearingen bunted into a fielder’s choice, but two runs scored on an error to make the score 7-1. Renton Childers grounded out to second to drive in the Eagles’ final run.
A hit batter and a two-out single led to a run in the bottom of the seventh for Central.
Broussard and Davis had consecutive singles to drive in the game’s first run in the fifth, and the Wildcats tied it with a run in the sixth.
Davis was 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, and Lusk went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
Tanner Roberts, Colin McDonald, Hunter Owens, Childers and Christ combined to give up six hits, two runs and two walks while striking out six in seven innings.
DENHAM SPRINGS 4, SCOTLANDVILLE 0
Middlebrook gave up three hits and struck out one in three innings, while Andrews struck out six in four innings of relief. Neither pitcher gave up a walk.
Andrews singled and Carson Pittman walked to open the game, and Andrews scored on an error for a 1-0 lead in the first.
Denham padded the lead in the second as Jaxon Adams reached on an error with one out and Patrick Landry, Andrews and Pittman were hit by pitches in the next three at-bats for a 2-0 lead.
Ray McKneely followed with a single to make the score 3-0.
The Yellow Jackets got the game’s last run in the sixth as Conner Rodrigue reached on a two-out error, Jude Clarke walked, and Clayton Williamson followed with a single to left. He moved to second on an error, which allowed Rodrigue to score for a 4-0 lead.
Andrews, McKneely, Clarke, Williamson and Landry had hits for DSHS.
ZACHARY 8, WALKER 3
Fischer Romero had a three-run home run to highlight the Broncos’ six-run first.
The Wildcats rallied for three runs in the bottom of the second as Hunter Bethel led off with a single, Tristan Priest reached on an error, and Landon Kish grounded into a fielder’s choice to move the runners up.
Bethel scored on a passed ball, Casey Bryant had a sacrifice fly, and Taylor Jeansonne reached on an error to score Kish, cutting the lead to 6-3.
Caleb Webb went 3-for-4 to lead Walker, which had seven hits.
Webb gave up two hits, five runs, walked three and struck out one in a third of an inning. Bryant gave up three hits, two runs and struck out two in 5.2 innings, while Kish gave up a run, a walk and struck out two in an inning.
