Walker’s Casey Bryant, Garrett Patrick and Jacob Cmurka combined on a two-hitter, while Taylor Jeansonne drove in six runs as Walker picked up a 21-2 win over Scotlandville in District 4-5A play Thursday.
In other league action, Zachary got five singles to spark a five-run sixth inning in a 7-3 at Live Oak, while Central rallied for a 4-2 win over Denham Springs.
WALKER 21, SCOTLANDVILLE 2
The Wildcats used an 11-run first inning to key the win, highlighted by a three-run double from Jeansonne.
Jeannsonne had a run-scoring single and later scored on a passed ball in a four-run second to push the lead to 15-0.
Walker picked up two runs in the fourth before Dawson Goings had a three-run triple to highlight a six-run surge in the bottom of the inning.
Jeansonne was 2-for-3 with three runs and six RBIs, and Goings was 2-for-3 two runs and three RBIs to lead Walker, which had 10 hits.
Bryant got the win, giving up a hit, no walks and striking out one in three innings. Patrick gave up a hit, two walks and two runs in an inning, while Chmurka struck out two in a clean inning of relief.
ZACHARY 7, LIVE OAK 3
The Broncos snapped a 2-2 tie with their big inning, which also included a sacrifice bunt and a walk.
Neither team scored until the bottom of the fourth, when Cameron Christ had a two-run single to score Reid Broussard and Hayden Everett.
Zachary tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the fifth on a two-run single with two out after two walks.
Tanner Roberts gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and struck out two in 4.2 innings as the Live Oak starter. Dawson Curtin walked one without retiring a batter, and Colin McDonald gave up six hits, five runs, a walk and struck out two in 2.1 innings of relief.
Christ went 1-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Live Oak, which had four hits.
CENTRAL 4, DENHAM SPRINGS 2
Central got three hits in a three-run sixth inning, including a two-run double, to take the lead.
Ray McKneely’s two-run home run after Jed Cambre doubled with two outs in the first gave DSHS its only runs of the game.
Caleb Easterling hit a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the second inning to cut the lead to 2-1.
Cambre went 2-for-3 with a run to lead DSHS, which had four hits.
Larson Fabre gave up five hits, a run, two walks and struck out three in five innings, while Cameron Andrews gave up three hits and three runs in an inning of relief to take the loss.
