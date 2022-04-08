Cooper Carlton’s single to left field with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in courtesy runner Robert Jackson, lifting Walker to a 5-4 win over Live Oak in District 4-5A baseball action at Walker, giving the Wildcats a series sweep of the Eagles.
In other 4-5A action, Zachary’s Braden Clark struck out 10 in six innings as the Broncos picked up a 9-2 win over Denham Springs.
WALKER 5, LIVE OAK 4
After the Eagles rallied to tie the score in the top of the seventh, Mason Morgan led off the bottom of the seventh with a single, and Jackson stole second.
Dawson Goings struck out, but Carlton followed with the game-winning hit.
Live Oak tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the seventh after Reid Broussard led off with a triple and scored on Cooper Smith’s grounder to first one out later.
Walker broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the second as three straight one-out walks to Carlton, Tristan Priest and Casey Bryant loaded the bases, and two runs scored on a two-out error at first for a 2-0 lead.
Live Oak opened the top of the third with singles from Hayden Everett, Broussard and Brock Davis, and Everett scored on Smith’s sacrifice fly to left, cutting the lead to 2-1.
Lane Lusk grounded to short to knot the score at 2-2. A walk to Cameran Christ and an error at third on Jeffrey Swearingen’s bunt put Live Oak ahead 3-2.
Walker took the lead in the bottom of the third as Morgan drew a one-out walk, Jackson stole second, moved to third when Taylor Jeansonne grounded into a fielder’s choice and scored on Carlton’s grounder to second to tie the game at 3-3.
The Wildcats scored the go-ahead run on an error on Preist’s grounder to second.
Landon Kish got the win, giving up five hits, four runs and three walks while striking out two in a complete game.
Tanner Roberts gave up no hits and four runs in 3.2 innings with five walks and five strikeouts. Renton Childers gave up four hits, a run, two walks and struck out three in 2.2 innings of relief.
Broussard went 2-for-2 with two runs to lead the Eagles, while Carlton was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run to lead Walker.
ZACHARY 9, DENHAM SPRINGS 2
Denham got its only runs in the second, snapping a scoreless tie as Ryder Wygant got a two-out single, and Jaxon Adams reached on an error. The runners moved up on an error and scored on Jed Cambre’s single.
Zachary rallied for five runs in the fourth on three errors, a hit batter, a single and a two-run double. The Broncos added four in the seventh on three walks, three singles and a hit batter.
Clark gave up three hits, two runs and no walks in six innings to get the win.
Jacob Middlebrook, Cameron Andrews, Ethan Quebodeaux and Christian Callender combined to give up six hits, nine runs and two walks while striking out five in seven innings.
Cambre was 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Yellow Jackets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.