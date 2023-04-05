Live Oak-Dutchtown baseball

Live Oak's Trevor Hodges delivers against Dutchtown on Tuesday.

 Photo courtesy of Jessica Van Der Mark

Cooper Smith’s single scored Lane Lusk with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, lifting Live Oak to a 6-5 win over Dutchtown in District 5-5A baseball action Tuesday at Live Oak.

In other action, St. Amant’s Wyatt Ford and Chase Kelley combined on a two-hitter, while Denham Springs’ Kaleb Howell gave up three hits as the Gators picked up a 2-0 win.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.