Cooper Smith’s single scored Lane Lusk with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, lifting Live Oak to a 6-5 win over Dutchtown in District 5-5A baseball action Tuesday at Live Oak.
In other action, St. Amant’s Wyatt Ford and Chase Kelley combined on a two-hitter, while Denham Springs’ Kaleb Howell gave up three hits as the Gators picked up a 2-0 win.
Elsewhere, East Ascension held Walker to three hits and used a six-run first inning to key an 8-4 in win at Walker.
LIVE OAK 6, DUTCHTOWN 5, 8 INNINGS
Lusk reached on a one-out error, Brock Davis singled, and Logan Coley reached on an error to load the bases, setting up Smith’s single to right field to drive in the winning run.
Smith’s sacrifice fly in the sixth scored Davis to tie the game at 5-5 after Dutchtown grabbed a 5-4 lead in the top of the fourth on two walks and a fielder’s choice.
Mike Stephens, Kenneth Berard and Brayden Allen had singles to lead off the fifth, and Bradley Olivier grounded into a fielder’s choice with one out to tie the score at 4-4 in the fifth.
Coley had a single in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 4-3 after the Griffins went ahead 4-2 in the top of the inning.
Olivier grounded into a fielder’s choice to put Live Oak ahead 2-1 in the second inning after the Griffins got a leadoff home run to open the game and Coley hit a two-out home run in the bottom of the first to tie the score at 1-1.
Davis went 2-for-5 with a run, Coley was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, Smith was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Mike Stephens went 2-for-4 with two runs and Allen went 2-for-3 as Live Oak had 12 hits.
Trevor Hodges gave up three hits, four runs, no walks and struck out two in 3.1 innings, Stephens gave up a run, two walks and struck out three in 2.2 innings, while Sawyer Pruitt gave up a walk and struck out six in two innings of relief.
ST. AMANT 2, DENHAM SPRINGS 0
The Gators used two errors, a sacrifice bunt and a ground out to take a 1-0 lead in the second and added a run in the sixth on consecutive one-out singles and a sacrifice bunt.
Jaxon Adams and Caleb Daigle had hits for DSHS, which had four errors in the game.
Howell gave up three hits, two runs, a walk and struck out five to get the loss in a complete game.
Ford gave up two hits, four walks and struck out five in six innings, while Kelley pitched a clean inning in relief.
EAST ASCENSION 8, WALKER 4
The Spartans used four hits, a walk and an error to fuel the big first inning before the Wildcats picked up two runs in the bottom of the first on three errors and a single by Conner Watts.
Walker got within 6-3 when Brodie Thompson led off the third with a single and scored when Braylin Kent reached on an error.
EA got a two-run single in the fifth for its final runs, and Kent singled in Walker’s final run with two out in the seventh.
Thompson was 1-for-3 with two runs, Kent went 1-for-3 with a run, and Watts was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Mac Griffin, Alex Hibbs, Cameron Washington and Kaden Peterson combined to give up eight hits, eight runs and four walks while striking out eight in seven innings.
