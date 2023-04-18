The Live Oak baseball team rallied from a four-run deficit, putting together a five-run fifth inning to key a 10-6 win over St. Amant, clinching a share of the District 5-5A title on Monday at Live Oak.
Elsewhere, Denham Springs rode a four-run first inning then held off Walker to pick up a 6-5 win at Walker.
The Gators got four singles, a fielder’s choice, a walk and a hit batter in a four-run first inning, but Bradley Olivier drove in two runs in the second to cut the lead to 4-2.
Consecutive two-out doubles by Logan Coley and Cooper Smith cut the lead to 4-3 in the third, but St. Amant got two runs on a single and a double with two out in the fourth to go ahead 6-3.
The Eagles pulled ahead in the fifth as Lane Lusk, Coley, Kenneth Berard, Hayden Everett and Brayden Allen had singles, with Berard, Everett and Allen’s coming consecutively. Berard and Everett each drove in a run, while Allen drove in two for an 8-6 lead.
Berard and Everett singled in runs in the bottom of the sixth to cap the scoring.
Coley was 4-for-4 with three runs, Berard went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Everett was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, while Smith, Allen and Olivier each had two RBIs for Live Oak.
Sawyer Pruitt gave up six hits, six runs, four walks and struck out six in four innings, while Nick Ma walked two in an inning of relief, and Hunter Owens gave up a hit and struck out three in two innings of relief.
DENHAM SPRINGS 6, WALKER 5
The Yellow Jackets got rolling in the first as Jed Cambre had a two-out single, and with two outs, Reese Mooney and Jaxon Adams singled, with Adams driving in a run.
Mooney stole third and scored on an error, and Caleb Daigle followed with a single for a 3-0 lead. Ryder Wygant singled, and a run scored on a misplayed ball in the outfield.
Walker got a run in the bottom of the first when Brodie Thompson walked with one out and scored on Braylen Ainsworth’s double.
The Yellow Jackets pushed the lead to 6-1 in the third on a walk and a hit batter with the bases loaded.
Braylin Kent singled in a run in the third and reached on a bunt single with an error that cut the lead to 6-4. Conner Watts reached on another error to score the game’s final run.
A one-out walk loaded the bases, but the Yellow Jackets got an infield fly and a fly out to get out of the inning.
Mooney went 2-for-4 with two runs, while Daigle scored two runs to lead DSHS.
Kaleb Howell gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and struck out three in four innings, while Caleb Klug gave up no hits, two walks and struck out one in three innings of relief.
Ainsworth went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, while Kent was 2-for-2 with two RBIs to lead Walker.
Mac Griffin gave up five hits and four runs in an inning, while Hayden Price gave up a hit, two runs, three walks and struck out two in 1.2 innings and Jaxson Hymel gave up a hit, a walk and struck out four in 4.1 innings for Walker.
