Live Oak put together a six-run first inning to key a 12-3 win over East Ascension in District 5-5A baseball action Thursday at EA.

In other action, Dutchtown held Denham Springs to four hits and used a six-run fifth inning to spark an 8-0 win at Dutchtown.

