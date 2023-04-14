Live Oak put together a six-run first inning to key a 12-3 win over East Ascension in District 5-5A baseball action Thursday at EA.
In other action, Dutchtown held Denham Springs to four hits and used a six-run fifth inning to spark an 8-0 win at Dutchtown.
Elsewhere, St. Amant’s Chase Kelley hurled a two-hitter, outdueling Walker pitchers Jaxson Hymel, Carson Ray and Hunter Granger, who combined to give up three hits in a 4-0 loss to the Gators.
LIVE OAK 12, EAST ASCENSION 3
The Eagles used five hits, a walk and an error to fuel the big first inning as Mike Stephens had a two-run double, and Hayden Everett, Brayden Allen and Bradley Olivier had three straight singles to drive in runs. Allen scored on an error in the inning.
The Spartans rallied for two runs on three singles in the bottom of the first, but the Eagles padded the lead in the top of the second as Brock Davis led off with a walk, Logan Coley doubled and Cooper Smith was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
With one out, Kenneth Berard’s grounder to second scored a run, and Everett had a two-run double, pushing the lead to 9-2.
EA got its final run in the bottom of the second on a walk and a double, and Smith had a two-run double in the third to make the score 11-3.
Lane Lusk had a grounder to third to score Olivier for the game’s final run in the seventh.
Davis went 2-for-3 with three runs, Coley was 2-for-5 with two runs, Smith went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, Everett was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, Olivier went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, and Stephens had two RBIs to lead Live Oak, which had 14 hits.
Cole Delaughter gave up five hits, three runs, a walk and struck out five in five innings, while Cullen Cassard and Nick Ma each pitched a clean inning in relief with Ma striking out two.
DUTCHTOWN 8, DENHAM SPRINGS 0
A walk and two hit batters led to a two-run single, giving the Griffins a 2-0 lead in the second inning.
Dutchtown got seven hits in the big fifth inning, including a three-run home run from Casey McCoy to cap the scoring.
Jed Cambre, Jaxon Adams, Caleb Daigle and Ryder Wygant had hits for the Yellow Jackets.
Caleb Klug, Matthew Lewis, Jacob Middlebrook and Christian Callendar combined to give up 10 hits, eight runs and four walks while striking out six in six innings for DSHS.
Kelly gave up two hits, two walks and struck out five in a complete game win as the Gators took advantage of six walks.
A walk, an error and a single put St. Amant up 1-0 in the second inning, and three walks and two errors gave the Gators a 3-0 lead in the third.
St. Amant got the game’s final run on a leadoff double, a sacrifice bunt and a pop-out in the sixth.
Cameron Washington and Braylin Kent had hits for Walker.
Hymel gave up a hit, three runs, three walks and struck out two in two innings, while Ray gave up a hit, no runs, walked three and struck out one in 2.1 innings and Granger gave up a hit and a run in 1.2 innings.
