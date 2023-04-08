Live Oak took a pair of games from Walker in District 5-5A action, defeating the Wildcats 18-6 and 12-3 while Denham Springs grabbed 6-1 win over East Ascension on Saturday.
LIVE OAK 18, WALKER 6
The game was the completion of a game which was halted because of rain Thursday.
Live Oak built a 12-0 lead before Walker got six in the bottom of the fourth, and the Eagles put the game away with a six-run fifth.
Cole Delaughter gave up eight hits, six runs, no walks and struck out two in four innings, Cullen Cassard gave up a hit, two walks and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning for the Eagles. Nick Ma retired the only batter he faced.
Jaxson Hymel, Hunter Granger, Mac Griffin, Zach Mayo, Tyson Mitchell and Rhett Pitarro combined to give up 13 hits, 18 runs and six walks while striking out three in five innings.
Lane Lusk was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and four runs, Logan Coley went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a run, Kenneth Berard was 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs and Hayden Everett was 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs to lead Live Oak. Bradley Olivier had three RBIs and two runs, while B Allen scored two runs.
Cameron Washington was 3-for-3 with a run and two RBIs to lead Walker.
LIVE OAK 12, WALKER 3
Cooper Smith had a three-run home run in the first inning, and Brock Davis doubled in a run in the second to get the Eagles rolling.
Brodie Thompson, Cameron Washington and Braylin Kent had three straight singles in the third to cut the lead to 4-1 before Live Oak put together a five-run burst in the bottom of the inning as Allen and Lusk singled in runs, and the Eagles added another on a balk to highlight the scoring.
Washington singled in a run, and Jacob McInnis’ grounder to third got Walker within 9-3 in the fifth, but the Eagles put together a three-run burst in the bottom of the inning.
Lusk went 4-for-5 with three runs and an RBI, Davis was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Smith had five RBIs, and Brayden Allen was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI to lead Live Oak.
Thompson was 2-for-4 with two runs, Washington went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Brayden Ainsworth was 2-for-2 to lead Walker.
Jacob Galloway, Trevor Hodges, Sawyer Pruitt and Ma combined to give up seven hits, three runs and two walks while striking out six in seven innings.
Aiden Jeansonne, Griffin, Jordan Boudreaux and Alex Hibbs combined to give up 12 hits, 12 runs and six walks while striking out two in six innings.
DENHAM SPRINGS 6, EAST ASCENSION 1
Caleb Klug gave up six hits, one run, no walks and struck out six in a complete game win while the Yellow Jackets got seven hits and took advantage of four East Ascension errors.
Reese Mooney had a leadoff single in the second, Caleb Daigle reached on a one-out error, and Mooney scored on another error for the game’s first run. Rancher Miller walked, and consecutive singles by Ryder Wygant and Carter Davis made the score 2-0.
A single, an error and a double helped EA cut the lead to 2-1 in the top of the third before Jaxon Adams had a two-out single to score Jed Cambre for a 3-1 edge in the third.
In the sixth, Miller singled with two out, and an error in the outfield allowed two runs to score, and Wygant tripled in Miller to cap the scoring.
Adams and Wygant each went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead DSHS.
