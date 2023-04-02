Walker, Live Oak and Denham Springs all played in tight games Saturday in District 5-5A action, with Walker and Live Oak picking up wins.
Live Oak rallied for a 3-2 win over Dutchtown in eight innings as Brock Davis’ two-out single scored the winning run.
Walker put together a four-run seventh inning to rally for a 5-3 win at East Ascension.
Elsewhere, St. Amant got a line out to right field with one out in the top of the seventh to pick up a 2-1 win over Denham Springs.
LIVE OAK 3, DUTCHTOWN 2, 8 INNINGS
Live Oak, which scored a run in the top of the seventh to send the game into extra innings, started the winning rally when Trevor Hodges reached on a dropped third strike to open the top of the eighth inning.
Kenneth Berard’s sacrifice bunt moved Hodges to second, and one out later, Davis singled to right field to score the winning run.
Dutchtown got the tying run to second after a leadoff single in the bottom of the eighth, but the Eagles got a fly out and a ground out to end the game.
The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when Berard reached on an error, and Mike Stephens was hit by a pitch. Davis followed with a single, and Hayden Everett reached on a fielder’s choice to shortstop to score the game’s first run.
The Griffins got three hits and a hit batter in the fourth inning to go ahead 2-1 with a double and a single knocking in runs.
Lane Lusk was 1-for-3 with an RBI, while Davis went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Live Oak’s only hits in the game.
Braxton Demopulos gave up five hits, two runs, no walks and struck out four in six innings, while Jacob Galloway gave up a hit, no walks and struck out one in two innings of relief.
WALKER 5, EAST ASCENSION 3
The Wildcats trailed 3-1 before Gatlin Steele and Ryder Jones walked and Cameron Washington singled to open the top of the seventh.
Brodie Thompson followed with a three-run double to left field, and Jordan Boudreaux had a one-out single to close out the scoring.
Braylin Kent reached on a one-out error, and Rhett Pitarro walked with two out to load the bases before Steele flied out to end the inning.
The Wildcats gave up a one-out walk in the bottom of the seventh but got a fielder’s choice and a strikeout to end the game.
Jones singled in the game’s first run in the top of the second, before a walk, an error and a sacrifice bunt tied the score in the fifth.
EA got a one-out triple, a single and a balk to go ahead 3-1 in the sixth.
Washington was 2-for-4, Thompson had three RBIs, Braylen Ainsworth went 2-for-4, and Jones was 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Washington, Thompson, Pitarro and Steele scored runs.
Aiden Jeansonne gave up five hits, a walk and struck out three in five innings, Hayden Paetz gave up two hits and two runs in a third of an inning, and Pitarro gave up no hits, a walk and struck out one in 1.2 innings.
ST. AMANT 2, DENHAM SPRINGS 1
Three straight walks after a strikeout to start the top of the seventh loaded the bases, setting up a line out to right field to score the winning run.
The Gators retired DSHS in order in the bottom of the seventh.
St. Amant used two singles and a stolen base to score the game’s first run in the fourth, and the Yellow Jackets tied the game in the sixth when Eli Digirolamo got a one-out single, Jed Cambre walked, and Ethan Hand singled to load the bases.
Reese Mooney reached on a fielder’s choice to make the score 1-1 before the Gators got a pop up to the pitcher to get out of the inning.
Digirolamo, Hand, Jaxon Adams and Caleb Daigle had hits for DSHS.
Caleb Klug gave up four hits, a run, three walks and struck out three in five innings, while Christian Callender gave up a hit, a run, four walks and struck out three in two innings.
