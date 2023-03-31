Live Oak’s Sawyer Pruitt threw a complete game three-hitter and struck out nine as the Eagles picked up a 4-1 win over Denham Springs in District 5-5A baseball action at Denham Springs on Thursday.
Elsewhere, Dutchtown scored five runs in the seventh inning to pull away for a 7-0 win over Walker.
LIVE OAK 4, DENHAM SPRINGS 1
Live Oak got the game’s first run after Lane Lusk led off with a triple and scored on Cooper Smith’s single to start the game.
Kenneth Berard had a two-run home run in the third to push the lead to 3-0 and Smith’s double in the fourth scored Brayden Allen for a 4-0 advantage.
Denham Springs got its run in the fourth after Jed Cambre led off with a double, moved to third on Ethan Hand’s sacrifice fly and scored on a passed ball after Reese Mooney walked.
Caleb Daigle, who went 2-for-3, had a two-out single, but Pruitt got a strikeout to end the inning.
Jacob Middlebrook gave up seven hits and three runs as the DSHS starter, while Matthew Lewis gave up three hits, a run, three walks and struck out four in four innings of relief.
Lusk went 2-for-4 with a run, Smith was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Berard went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Brock Davis was 2-for-4 to lead Live Oak.
Two hits and an error helped Dutchtown grab a 2-0 lead in the third inning.
Brodie Thompson and Braylen Ainsworth had consecutive two-out singles in the bottom of the third, but the Wildcats were unable to score.
The Griffins used two singles, two walks and an error to fuel the seventh-inning surge.
Cameron Washington, Braylin Kent and Conner Watts also had hits for the Wildcats.
Hayden Price, Hunter Granger, Jaxson Hymel, Ainsworth and Thompson combined to give up nine hits, seven runs and six walks while striking out four.
