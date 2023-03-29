Kayce Bennett went 4-for-5 with six RBIs, including a three-run home run to end the game, as Live Oak picked up a 15-5 win over Dutchtown in District 5-5A softball action Tuesday at Live Oak.
Elsewhere, St. Amant hurled a three-hitter and three players had four RBIs to key a 17-1 win over Denham Springs.
Walker got a 5-2 win over East Ascension in other district action.
Live Oak, which had 17 hits, got four in the bottom of the fifth, with Jeanne Janise, Haleigh Cushingberry and Chloe Magee getting singles before Bennett’s home run.
Kameran Kent had a three-run home run to highlight a six-run second inning which put Live Oak ahead 8-1 and the Eagles got four singles and a walk to go ahead 11-1 in the third.
Dutchtown, which had three home runs, got within 11-5 on a two-run blast in the top of the sixth.
Magee went 3-for-4 with four runs and an RBI, AK Phillips was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, and Cushingberry went 3-for-3 with three runs. Molly Latham scored three runs, Kaitlyn Alello scored two, and Raelee Clark had two RBIs.
Kaylee Chandler gave up six hits, three runs and struck out four with no walks in 4.1 innings, while Kent gave up a hit, four walks, two runs and struck out three in 1.2 innings.
ST. AMANT 17, DENHAM SPRINGS 1
The Lady Gators led 4-0 after the first inning, and Denham Springs’ Emma Taucer and Ryleigh Watts had singles in the second to cut the lead to 4-1.
St. Amant, however, scored 13 in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by a grand slam from Addison Jackson, making the score 14-1.
Eve Fruge’ also had a hit for DSHS.
Allie Vicknair, Charity Trahan and Bryleigh Jarreau combined to give up 10 hits, 17 runs and seven walks while striking out two in two innings.
