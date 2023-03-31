Live Oak put together a 10-run fourth inning to key a 15-5 win over Walker in District 5-5A softball action on Thursday.
In other action, East Ascension outlasted Denham Springs 16-10 as the teams combined for 35 hits.
LIVE OAK 15, WALKER 5
The Eagles trailed 5-4 heading into the fourth and got 10 hits to break the game open.
Chloe Magee had a leadoff triple and scored on an error to start the rally. AK Phillips had a two-run single to put Live Oak ahead 7-5 before three straight singles by Karley Chaney, Haleigh Cushingberry and Magee.
Chaney and Cushingberry scored on an error, and Kayce Bennett followed with a two-run home run for a 13-5 lead.
Phillips drove in the final run of the inning, and Jeanne Janise singled in a run in the sixth to cap the scoring.
Caitlyn Riche’ had a two-run home run in the top of the first to put Walker ahead 2-0.
Phillips had a grounder to score a run, and an error scored another to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the first.
Raelee Clark was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Kameran Kent’s sacrifice fly drove in another run, putting Live Oak ahead 4-2.
Kyley Morris had a two-run double, and Madison Wilcombe singled in a run in the top of the third to put Walker ahead 5-4.
Magee was 3-for-4 with four runs, Bennett went 1-for-1 with two runs, two RBIs and four walks, Kent was 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Phillips went 2-for-5 with four RBIs, Janise was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI and Cushingberry was 3-for-4 with two runs.
Peyton Gordon went 2-for-2 with a run, and Riche’ was 1-for-1 with two runs and two RBIs to lead Walker.
Phillips gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and struck out two in six innings to get the win.
Hannah Capello gave up 12 hits, 14 runs and five walks in 3.2 innings, while Nicole Johnston gave up four hits, a run and a walk in two innings of relief.
EAST ASCENSION 16, DENHAM SPRINGS 10
The Lady Spartans snapped an 8-8 tie in the with a two-run single in the fifth and got three runs in the sixth.
EA went ahead 13-8 in the sixth, and Eve Fruge’ doubled and scored on Ryleigh Watts’ sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning.
The Lady Spartans picked up three runs in the top of the seventh, and Emma Catalano tripled and scored on Kinsley Thevenot’s grounder to short in the bottom of the inning for the game’s final run.
EA got four hits to key a five-run first, and DSHS got a run in the bottom of the inning when Makinley Harris scored on an error after a leadoff double.
Three hits in the second inning allowed East Ascension to pull ahead 7-1, but Harris had a two-run home run, and Catalano, Thevenot, Fruge’ and Harris knocked in runs as DSHS tied the score at 7-7 in the bottom of the inning.
EA went ahead 8-7 in the third, collecting three hits, and Fruge’ singled in a run in the bottom of the inning to tie the score at 8-8.
Harris went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, Maddie Darbonne was 2-for-5 with a run, Fruge’ went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Emma Taucer was 2-for-4 with a run and Catalano was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI to lead DSHS, which had 14 hits.
Allie Vicknair, Bryleigh Jarreau and Charity Trahan combined to give up 21 hits, 16 runs and two walks while striking out three in seven innings.
