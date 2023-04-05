LO-DSHS Kaylee Chandler

Live Oak pitcher Kaylee Chandler delivers against Denham Springs.

 Photo courtesy of Candace Fruge'

Kaylee Chandler threw a three-hitter and Live Oak scored in every inning in an 11-1 win over East Ascension in District 5-5A softball action Tuesday in Gonzales.

Elsewhere, Dutchtown scored all of its runs over the final three innings, sparked by three home runs, in an 8-3 win over Denham Springs.

