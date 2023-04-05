Kaylee Chandler threw a three-hitter and Live Oak scored in every inning in an 11-1 win over East Ascension in District 5-5A softball action Tuesday in Gonzales.
Elsewhere, Dutchtown scored all of its runs over the final three innings, sparked by three home runs, in an 8-3 win over Denham Springs.
St. Amant defeated Walker 2-0 in other district action.
LIVE OAK 11, EAST ASCENSION 1, 5 INNINGS
The Lady Eagles led 6-0 and put the game away with a five-run fourth inning that featured five hits, a hit batter and a walk.
Kayce Bennett and Jeanne Janise singled in runs in the inning, while K Hopkins had a two-run single to make the score 11-0.
EA got its only run on a solo home run with two out in the bottom of the fifth.
Live Oak scored two runs in the first, second and third innings, with Bennett hitting a two-run home run in the first inning.
Chloe Magee was 2-for-2 with two runs and Bennett was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run to lead Live Oak, which had eight hits. Raelee Clark scored two runs.
Chandler gave up three hits, no walks and struck out two in five innings to get the win.
DUTCHTOWN 8, DENHAM SPRINGS 3
The Lady Jackets led 3-0 on Allie Vicknair’s run-scoring double in the top of the fourth, but the Lady Griffins got a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead.
Dutchtown had a two-run, inside-the-park home run for a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth, and a two-run home run as part of a three-run sixth to cap the scoring.
Makinley Harris walked to lead off the game, and Maddie Darbonne reached on an error. Harris later scored on an error, and Darbonne scored on Averette’s grounder to short for a 2-0 lead.
Averette singled to lead off the fourth and scored on Vicknair’s double for Denham’s final run of the game.
Averette was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Vicknair was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead DSHS, which had six hits.
Vicknair gave up eight hits, six runs, no walks and struck out five in five innings, while Charity Trahan gave up three hits and two runs in an inning of relief.
