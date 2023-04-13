St. Thomas Aquinas pitchers Brayden Gillies, Austin Davis and Drew Sweeney combined on a one-hitter in a 9-2 win over French Settlement in District 7-2A baseball action Wednesday.
In other action, Pope John Paul pitcher Allen Raimer outdueled Springfield’s Thad Whittington as the Jaguars picked up a 4-1 win at Springfield.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 9, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 2
The Falcons scored in every inning but the sixth, building a 7-0 lead after four innings.
French Settlement picked up a run in the top of the fifth after Brady Andrews walked to lead off the inning, Brycen Valle was hit by a pitch and Collin Hutcherson walked to load the bases. Joel LeBourgeois grounded into a fielder’s choice at second base to score Andrews.
The Falcons got another run in the fifth inning, and the Lions got the game’s final run in the top of the seventh on Zane Wilson’s two-out hit after Mason Hill drew a one-out walk and Noah McNabb was hit by a pitch.
Wilson went 1-for-4 with an RBI for the Lions’ only hit as STA pitchers combined to walk nine and strike out seven.
Hill gave up 12 hits, nine runs, a walk and struck out two in 4.1 innings, while Wilson struck out one in 1.2 innings of clean relief.
Raimer hurled a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks over seven innings to get the win, while Whittington gave up four hits, four walks and struck out two in a complete game loss.
PJP got a walk and three straight hits to lead off the second inning for a 3-0 lead before Tripp Sims singled in a run in the bottom of the third, cutting the lead to 3-1.
A walk, an error and a single in the seventh scored the game’s final run.
Kyle Ridgedell went 1-for-3, while Sims was 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Bulldogs’ hits.
