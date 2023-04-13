FSHS Logo

St. Thomas Aquinas pitchers Brayden Gillies, Austin Davis and Drew Sweeney combined on a one-hitter in a 9-2 win over French Settlement in District 7-2A baseball action Wednesday.

In other action, Pope John Paul pitcher Allen Raimer outdueled Springfield’s Thad Whittington as the Jaguars picked up a 4-1 win at Springfield.

