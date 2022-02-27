Karson Jones threw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts, and Doyle scored three runs in the first and three in the sixth to key a 6-2 win over Hannan on Saturday.
Dru Beatty went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI as the Tigers had seven hits and overcame four errors.
Beatty scored on a wild pitch, and Jones had a run-scoring single in the first inning.
After Hannan cut the led to 3-1 in the fourth, Doyle scored two runs on wild pitches, and Beatty had a run-scoring single in the sixth.
DOYLE 8, HAMMOND 6
The Tigers broke open a 3-2 with five runs in the bottom of the sixth and held of a Tornado rally in the seventh.
Abden Kennedy and Peyton Woods single in runs in the sixth, while Jones doubled in another, and Luke LeBourgeois had a sacrifice fly.
In the top of the seventh, Michael Cunningham, Beau Domingue, Carsyn Buckels and Kaleb O’Hara got consecutive singles to lead off the inning. Josh Fleming walked to cut the lead to 8-4, and Konnor Graham grounded into a fielder’s choice before Caiden Barcia got a strikeout to end the game.
Kahner Reeves went 2-for-4 and Jones was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Woods gave up four hits, two runs, a walk and struck out three in six innings to get the win. Jackson McCreary gave up four hits and four runs to start the seventh before Barcia got two strikeouts and a walk to get the save.
Payne Petrolia and Colin McAndrew combined to give up eight hits, four runs, five walks and strike out seven over six innings for Hammond.
