Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High 79F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.