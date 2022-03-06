The Doyle baseball team went 2-1 over the weekend in the DeQuicy Tournament, scoring wins of 5-1 over DeQuincy and 6-3 over South Beauregard and dropping a 7-3 decision to Iowa.
DOYLE 6, SOUTH BEAUREGARD 3, 8 INNINGS
South Beauregard tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, but the Tigers rallied for three in the top of the eighth to win it.
Peyton Woods and Abedn Kennedy walked to lead off the inning, and Braden McLin drove in the go-ahead run with a double. One out later, Luke LeBourgeois reached on an error, scoring two runs.
Woods, who went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs, had a solo home run in the sixth to put Doyle up 2-0.
Caiden Barcia gave up two hits one run, three walks and struck out 10 in six innings and was 2-for-4 as Doyle had nine hits.
Braden McLin gave up a hit, two runs and struck out one in two innings of relief to get the win.
DOYLE 5, DeQUINCY 1
Doyle rallied from a 1-0 deficit with Kennedy hitting a two-run home run in the fifth to put the Tigers up 4-1.
Kennedy was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, Barcia went 3-for-4 with two runs, and McLin was 2-for-4 as Doyle had nine hits.
Woods gave up five hits, one run, three walks and struck out seven in a complete-game win.
IOWA 7, DOYLE 3
A four-run third sparked the Iowa win, while Doyle had 11 hits.
Woods went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Reeves was 2-for-3 and McCreary went 2-for-3 with two runs.
Karson Jones, Jace Ware, Joshua Parker and Maddox Newsom combined to give up seven hits, seven runs and six walks while striking out two over seven innings.
