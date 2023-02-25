The Doyle baseball team went 2-1 over the weekend, picking up a 9-1 win over Belle Chasse on Thursday, rallying for eight runs in the top of the ninth after Caiden Barcia struck out 14 in seven innings.
On Saturday, the Tigers got a 15-0 win over East Jefferson after Hammond got 13 hits in a 12-5 win over the Tigers.
DOYLE 15, EAST JEFFERSON 0
The Tigers had 14 hits as Josh Parker and Parker Taylor combined on a three-hitter.
Doyle scored in every inning, with a seven-run second breaking the game open.
Cody Lovett went 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, while Barcia was 2-for-3 with two RBIs to pace the Tigers.
Parker gave up two hits, no walks and struck out three in three innings, while Taylor gave up a hit, a walk and stuck out three in two innings of relief.
The Tornadoes scored in all but two innings.
Doyle’s Peyton Woods hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first to tie the game at 2-2.
Hammond added three in the second after Jace Caves led off with a double, followed by a fielder’s choice and a run-scoring single by Josh Fleming.
Holden Brown singled in a run, and Payne Petrolia, who had three RBIs, doubled in two to push the lead to 8-2 in the fourth.
Doyle cut the lead in the bottom of the fourth after Easton Benesta led off with a walk, Dathan Cummings got a two-out single, and Jackson Beregi scored on a wild pitch.
Ian Trahan’s three-run home run in the fifth pushed the lead to 11-3, and Kaleb O’Hara doubled a run in the sixth making the score 12-3.
Kahner Reeves had a two-run home run for the Tigers in the bottom of the seventh to cap the scoring.
Cummings, Woods, Reeves, Jace Ware and Payton Jones had hits for Doyle.
Konnor Graham went 3-for-5 with four runs and an RBI to lead Hammond, while O’Hara, Fleming and J Harland each had two hits.
Cummings, Maddox Newsom and Austin Colclough combined to give up 13 hits, 12 runs, and four walks while striking out six.
JT Williams, Justin Harland, Fleming and Dylan Peco combined to give up five hits, five runs and eight walks with striking out 10.
The Tigers got five singles in the ninth, including three straight from Ware, Reeves and Jones, to highlight the go-ahead ninth.
Doyle got the game’s first run when Barcia scored after four straight walks with one out in the top of the first inning.
Belle Chasse tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh when Crossen reached base on a dropped third strike to lead off the inning, stole second and scored on Black’s one-out single.
Lovett, Woods and Jones each had two hits for Doyle, which had nine, while Cummings scored two runs.
Barcia gave up two hits and no walks in seven innings, while Taylor struck out two, giving up no hits or walks in two innings of relief.
