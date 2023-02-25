Caiden Barcia-Rosepine.jpg

Doyle's Caiden Barcia delivers against Rosepine last season.

 Photo courtesy of Susan McLin

The Doyle baseball team went 2-1 over the weekend, picking up a 9-1 win over Belle Chasse on Thursday, rallying for eight runs in the top of the ninth after Caiden Barcia struck out 14 in seven innings.

On Saturday, the Tigers got a 15-0 win over East Jefferson after Hammond got 13 hits in a 12-5 win over the Tigers.

