The Doyle baseball team went 2-1 in the Riverdale Tournament over the weekend, defeating De La Salle, 6-1 and Riverdale 6-0 after opening with a 4-1 loss to Riverside.
DOYLE 6, DE LA SALLE 1
Caiden Barcia and Parker Taylor combined on a three-hitter as the Tigers scored three in the second and three in the seventh.
Dathan Cummings had a two-run double to highlight the second inning, while Kahner Reeves and Jace Ware singled in runs in the seventh.
Cummings went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, while Ware went 2-for-with an RBI to lead Doyle, which had eight hits.
Barcia gave up a hit, a run, no walks and struck out six in five innings, while Taylor gave up two hits, a walk and struck out one in two innings of relief.
DOYLE 6, RIVERDALE 0
Reeves snapped a scoreless tie with a three-run home run with one out in the fifth.
Cummings had a two-run triple, and Peyton Woods singled in a run in the sixth to cap the scoring.
Cody Lovett went 3-for-4 with two runs, and Cummings was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run as Doyle had 10 hits.
Cummings gave up five hits, three walks and struck out five in six innings to get the win. Maddox Newsom worked a clean inning with three strikeouts in relief.
RIVERSIDE 4, DOYLE 1
Luke Hymel struck out 11 in a complete game three-hitter as Riverside snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the bottom of the sixth, scoring the go-ahead run on an error with two out after a leadoff single. Consecutive singles drove in two more runs.
Doyle loaded the bases in the top of the seventh but was unable to score.
Peyton Woods’ single scored Cody Lovett to tie the score at 1-1 in the fourth.
Lovett went 1-for-4 with a run, Woods was 1-for-1 with an RBI and Payton Jones was 1-for-1 for the Tigers’ hits.
Josh Parker gave up five hits, four runs, a walk and struck out two in 5.2 innings, while Lovett gave up a hit in an inning of relief.
