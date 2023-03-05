The Doyle softball team went 2-0 in the Acadiana Tournament on Saturday, picking up a 15-3 win over Catholic-New Iberia and a 14-2 victory over Vinton.
DOYLE 15, CATHOLIC-NEW IBERIA 3
The Doyle softball team went 2-0 in the Acadiana Tournament on Saturday, picking up a 15-3 win over Catholic-New Iberia and a 14-2 victory over Vinton.
DOYLE 15, CATHOLIC-NEW IBERIA 3
Doyle scored eight runs in the third and seven in the fourth, while allowing three runs in the bottom of the third.
Addison Contorno had a two-run double and Shelby Taylor a two-run single to highlight the third inning.
Catholic-New Iberia got a three-run home run in the bottom of the inning.
Bella Collins, Reagan Anthony and Bailey McLin singled in runs, Ava Roussel double in another and Brooklyn Kersey singled in two in the fourth inning.
Kersey was 1-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs, Taylor went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Kylee Savant, Kassidy Rivero and Anthony each scored two runs.
Collins gave up a hit, a walk and struck out two in two innings, while Roussel gave up two hits, three runs and three walks while striking out one in two innings of relief.
DOYLE 14, VINTON 2
Rivero went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs, and Collins and Roussel combined on a two-hitter in the win.
Doyle scored in every inning, leading 3-0 after the first, 5-0 after the second and 10-0 in the fourth.
In a four-run fifth, Contorno tripled in a run, Savant doubled in another, and Rivero had a two-run home run.
Vinton got its runs in the bottom of the inning.
Taylor went 2-for-2 with four runs, and Brooklyn Kersey and Allie Lebourgeois each had two hits for Doyle, which collected 11 in the game.
Collins gave up a hit, a walk and struck out seven in five innings, while Roussel gave up a hit, two runs and two walks without retiring a batter.
