The Doyle softball team went 2-1 over the weekend in the Robbie Spangler Tournament hosted by Denham Springs High.
The Lady Tigers defeated Central 9-4 on Saturday before dropping a 5-4 contest to St. Joseph’s. Doyle defeated East Ascension 5-3 on Friday.
DOYLE 5, EAST ASCENSION 3
The Lady Tigers got two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth after the Lady Spartans went ahead 2-0 in the first.
Doyle tied the game in the fifth on Brooklyn Kersey’s single and an error after Kylee Savant led off with a walk and Kassidy Rivero singled to open the inning.
Rivero was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth, and two runs scored when Bella Collins reached on an error, putting the Lady Tigers up 5-3.
EA got its final run on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh.
Ava Roussel gave up two hits, two runs and four walks with no strikeouts in two innings, while Collins got the win, giving up four hits, one run and four walks while striking out three in five innings of relief.
Shelby Taylor, Rivero and Kersey had hits for Doyle.
Central led 2-1 before Doyle put together a four-run third and four-run fourth to pull away.
Collins had a three-run double to highlight the third inning, while Rivero had a three-run home run in the fourth.
Collins went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Taylor was 2-for-4 with two runs, and Bailey McLin went 2-for-3 with two runs as Doyle collected eight hits.
Allie Lebourgeois gave up five hits, two runs and walked five in 6.1 innings, while Collins gave up a hit, two runs, three walks and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning in relief.
Doyle led 4-3 before St. Joseph’s got three hits in the bottom of the seventh, with a run-scoring double to tie the score and a run-scoring single to score the game-winning run.
Doyle trailed 3-2 but got two runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead with consecutive singles by Shelby Taylor and Bailey McLin driving in a run to tie the score, and a two-out single by Savant for the go-ahead run.
Three walks helped St. Joseph’s score two runs in the first inning, and Savant had a two-run double in the third to tie the game.
A walk and a double to lead off the bottom of the third put St. Joseph’s up 3-2.
Savant went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, McLin was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and Taylor went 2-for-4 with a run to lead Doyle, which had nine hits.
Collins gave up two runs and two walks without retiring a batter as the Doyle starter before Emily Edler gave up six hits, three runs and three walks while striking out two in 6.1 innings of relief.
