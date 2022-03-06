The Doyle softball team split a pair of games in the Acadiana Tournament over the weekend, defeating East Beauregard 14-3 and dropping a 7-4 decision to Mamou.
DOYLE 14, EAST BEAUREGARD 3
Doyle used a pair of seven-run innings to put the game away early.
Savant had a three-run home run as part of a seven-run first inning.
Addison Contorno went 2-for-3 with a run and four RBIs, Kay Kay Savant was 3-for-3 with two runs and Shelby Taylor was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
Roussell, Kassidy Rivero, Kay Kay Savant and Contorno had doubles.
Roussell got the win, giving up four hits, three runs and five walks while striking out five in 4.1 innings. Collins pitched two-thirds of an inning of clean relief.
MAMOU 7, DOYLE 4
Mamou scored all of its runs in the top of the seventh inning on four hits, two walks, a hit batter and an error.
Doyle led 2-0 and got a two-run home run from Kylee Savant in the fifth inning.
Bailey McLin went 2-for-3 as Doyle had seven hits.
Bella Collins gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and struck out four in 6.1 innings. Ava Roussel gave up a hit and a run in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
