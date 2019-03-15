Doyle went 1-1 on Thursday on the opening day of the Doyle Tournament, scoring a 16-1 win over Family Christian and dropping a 10-2 decision to Loranger.
The Tigers also picked up a 3-1 win over St. Michael in a non-district game earlier in the week.
DOYLE 16, FAMILY CHRISTIAN 1
Mason Davis hurled a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts, and the Tigers backed him with 10 hits and an eight-run third inning to break the game open.
Tyson Stewart went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and scored a run. Luke Sanders had a double and three RBIs, and Brock Adams had a double and an RBI among a pair of hits.
LORANGER 10, DOYLE 2
The Wolves scored eight runs over the final four innings.
Stewart went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles, Adams was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Cole Mack went 1-for=3 with an RBI for the Tigers, who had eight hits.
DOYLE 3, ST. MICHAEL 1
Hunter Bankston and Adams combined to strike out 10 while giving up five hits in the win.
Mason Davis scored on an error and Mack singled in a run in the first inning for a 2-0 lead before St. Michael scrapped for a run in the fourth.
The Tigers scored the game’s final run on an error in the fourth.
