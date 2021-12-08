FRENCH SETTLEMENT – Both teams knew what was coming, and for the second time this season, Holden got the upper hand on Doyle.
The Lady Rockets snapped a halftime tie with a strong third quarter to pull away for a 49-42 win over the Lady Tigers in the Livingston Parish Tournament at French Settlement’s Gerald C. Keller Gym on Tuesday.
“I thought that it was just a battle between both of us,” Holden coach Pam Forbes said. “We both kind of knew what to expect from each other. We both had made adjustments from the last game, and you could tell she (Doyle coach Sam White) had made adjustments, and we had made adjustments. I felt like the defense of Kacey Breithaupt was a game-changer, and I thought the rebounding and being on the boards from Emmaleigh Bertrand was a game-changer.”
“You know that when you play Doyle, you’re always going to get their best, and they’re going to play as hard as they can,” Forbes continued. “I just felt like it was a hard-fought game. We just made more baskets than them.”
Meanwhile, White lamented the Lady Tigers’ turnovers, which the Lady Rockets capitalized on frequently.
“We knew Holden’s a tough opponent,” she said. “We wanted to keep it close and give ourselves a shot at the end. We were able to do that for the most part. I’m going to be honest. We don’t take care of the ball enough, and that is where we struggle. I think everything else was OK. We did not take care of the ball, and we give up possessions. You can’t give up possessions like that against a good team. You can’t.”
“We have been in a lot of tough basketball games, and we have played people very tough,” White said. “We can’t seem to figure it out because we give the ball away too much. Bottom line.”
Holden meets Albany at 6 p.m. Thursday, while Doyle faces Springfield at 3 p.m. Friday.
The game was tied at 21-21 at halftime, and Doyle pulled ahead 24-21 on Kay Kay Savant’s 3-pointer. From there, Holden chipped away to grab the lead, taking advantage of Doyle turnovers and working the defensive boards.
Cambree Courtney scored six of her 22 points in the third quarter, with her basket putting the Lady Rockets ahead 36-28.
Doyle got within 38-33 on Kylee Savant’s free throw with 1:16 to play in the third quarter before Bertrand’s basket in the lane put Holden ahead 40-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Bertrand finished with 12 points.
Kylee Savant’s free throws cut the lead to 42-37, but Courtney scored three straight points to push the lead to 45-37. Kylee Savant had 17 points to lead Doyle.
Kylee Savant’s basket got the Lady Tigers within 45-39, but Bertrand and Courtney scored off Doyle turnovers after a timeout, pushing the lead to 49-39.
“I felt like that was kind of a backbreaker for Doyle because I felt like when it was a six-point game, they felt like they were in it, that they were rolling,” Forbes said. “That was just kind of a crusher for them at that point. We just kind of pulled it out at the end …”
Holden also slowed the tempo, working its motion offense to eat the clock.
“We did come out in a zone, which is not something we normally do, but we figured we’d give it a go,” White said. “But you can kind of only do that when you’re ahead, which we were able to do, or when you’re tied, maybe two three points. Once it was go time around four minutes left in the fourth, you have to go for it, and we did. I told them, ‘Look, the zone gave it to you this much, you’ve got to go get it now,’ and we did not handle the ball well enough.”
Doyle went 3-for-4 at the line to account for the rest of the game’s scoring.
Holden jumped out to a 4-0 lead, but Kay Savant hit a 3-pointer and Kylee Savant two during a run that put Doyle ahead 12-6.
Alyson Fletcher hit a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 12-9 before Doyle went 4-for-6 at the line and Kylie Lutz’s basket capped a run that put the Lady Tigers up 18-10.
Bertrand’s basket at the buzzer cut the Doyle lead to 18-12 going into the second quarter.
Holden cut the lead to 18-16 on Cambre’s free throws before Shelby Taylor’s 3-pointer put Doyle ahead 21-16. That was Doyle’s only basket of the quarter as Holden used a 5-0 burst to close out the first half for a 21-21 tie.
“We’ve kind to got to learn when it’s a good shot, and when we force it,” White said of the Lady Tigers’ shooting. “Look, I tell them, ‘We want to shoot it quick.’ We do. We don’t want to hold it, because that’s not really how we want to play. They’ve got to kind of learn what that means. Right now, sometimes we struggle with what that means. Sometimes we’ll pass up a shot that I think we should have shot. Sometimes we’ll shoot one, and I’m like, ‘Oh God, why?’ We’ve got to figure that out. That is something that you hope as the season goes on, that is something they kind of learn for themselves because that is almost out of the coach’s hands at that moment.”
Meanwhile, Forbes took in the win while noting the Lady Rockets have some work to do as well.
“We’re going to have to shoot the ball better to have a chance to participate in the rest of this tournament,” Forbes said. “We’re going to have to rebound a little better, but I felt like it was a good win for us. We’ve been on a little losing streak. We played some tough teams. We played some tough games. We played some good teams. This was nice to get a win, especially in the parish tournament.”
2021 LIVINGSTON PARISH TOURNAMENT
Dec. 6-11 at Gerald Keller Gym, French Settlement
Monday
Girls: Live Oak 46, Maurepas 18
Boys: Holden 74, Maurepas 60
Tuesday
Girls: Albany 70, Springfield 56
Boys: Live Oak 60, Doyle 57
Girls: Holden 49, Doyle 42
Boys: French Settlement 58, Albany 34
Wednesday
Girls: Denham Springs vs. French Settlement, 3 p.m.
Boys: Denham Springs vs. Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: Walker vs. Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Boys: Walker vs. Holden, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Girls: Maurepas vs. Denham Springs-French Settlement loser, 3 p.m.
Boys: Maurepas vs. Denham Springs-Springfield loser, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: Albany vs. Holden, 6 p.m.
Boys: Live Oak vs. French Settlement, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Girls: Springfield vs. Doyle, 3 p.m.
Boys: Doyle vs. Albany, 4:30 p.m.
Girls: TBA, 6 p.m.
Boys: TBA, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Girls consolation final: noon
Boys consolation final: 1:30 p.m.
Girls third place game: 3 p.m.
Boys third place game: 4:30 p.m.
Girls championship game: 6 p.m.
Boys championship game: 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.