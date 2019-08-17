Chris Blair, the Director of Radio Broadcasting and play-by-play announcer for the LSU football, men’s basketball, and baseball teams, will be the guest speaker Aug. 19 at the next Denham Springs Athletic Association meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill in Denham Springs.
Admission is free and open to the public. As is the custom for all DSAA meetings, Big Mike’s will provide a complimentary buffet for attendees.
This will be the inaugural meeting for new DSAA president, Laura Dunlap, who is taking over for outgoing president, Paul Guitrau.
Blair, a native of South Carolina, has been the “Voice of the Tigers” since the 2016 LSU baseball season. His first football season with the Tigers was in the fall of 2016, while his first men’s basketball season was 2016-2017.
Blair is a 1997 graduate of Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina.
While a student at Lander, Blair began his career calling sports games at nearby Hillcrest High School. He later did play-by-play for Greenwood High School football before calling the Lander Bearcats baseball and men’s basketball games.
He also became involved with coverage of Clemson Tigers football on the Clemson Tiger Sports Network. Before arriving at LSU in 2016, Blair was the Georgia Southern play-by-play commentator for football, baseball, and men’s basketball for 10 years.
He is married to Dr. Amber Anders Blair and has two children.
