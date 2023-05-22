Liberty Nicholas was recently presented the Lloyd F. “Big D” deGeneres Scholarship for 2023 by Kathy deGeneres.
The $1,000 award is presented annually to a graduating senior from Denham Springs High School. Its intent is to offer a “hand” to help pay college expenses.
The student must demonstrate good character, initiative, and work ethic. He or she must plan on entering a field of public service such as teaching, social work, nursing, medicine, or law enforcement.
Liberty is the daughter of William and Cynthia Nicholas, and will attend Southeastern Louisiana University. She plans to major in social work.
This is the eighth year that Mrs. deGeneres haspresented the scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.