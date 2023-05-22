Lloyd de Generes Scholarship winner -- Liberty Nicholas

Liberty Nicholas, left, is presented the Lloyd F. “Big D” deGeneres Scholarship for 2023 by Kathy deGeneres.

 Photo courtesy of Kathy deGeneres

Liberty Nicholas was recently presented the Lloyd F. “Big D” deGeneres Scholarship for 2023 by Kathy deGeneres.

The $1,000 award is presented annually to a graduating senior from Denham Springs High School. Its intent is to offer a “hand” to help pay college expenses.

