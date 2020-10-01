DENHAM SPRINGS – Yeah, the offseason was one of uncertainty given the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Denham Springs football team’s path to this season is something completely different.
The Yellow Jackets are dealing with the death of junior offensive lineman Remy Hidalgo, who suffered a heat stroke at practice and passed away on Sept. 18. But first-year coach Brett Beard is hoping the program will rally around Hidalgo’s passing, and the team’s bond will grow stronger.
“I guess you could say we’re hitting some bumps in the road,” Beard said. “I believe through these things that our brotherhood and program is only going to be stronger because you don’t always deal with these type of things that a football program has to deal with. When you talk about family and brotherhood, well, that’s exactly what we are. You’re only getting more and more tight-knit every second of the day by being with each other, hugging each other, talking to each other, holding each other, just sitting there together, just being together. There’s no doubt that it’s bigger than football. Everything we’re dealing with is bigger than football, so to be able to give these kids that family and that love and compassion though the ups and the huge downs that we’re having to live, that’s the least we can do, and that’s what we have to have to offer.
“You talk about building a football program, you talk about building men and a brotherhood and a family, and I think ultimately those are the things that kind of lead over into success in football.”
The Yellow Jackets will transition to a spread offense under offensive coordinator Ryan Fournier, which was on display in Denham Springs’ scrimmage with Woodlawn.
“I think offensively, we’ve really adapted to everything we’ve thrown at them,” Beard said. “I think Coach Fournier and this offensive staff are doing a great job teaching and getting these kids on the same page and understanding our big picture and our goals as an offense. When you have a guy like John McDaniel that can get the football out in space to some of these athletes, we felt like a spread would fit our personality best. They’re doing a heck of a job learning our offense and executing.”
The Yellow Jackets will have a new quarterback this season with senior John McDaniel taking over, backed up by sophomore Reese Mooney.
“It’s a great battle,” Beard said. “I think the two of them are definitely pushing each other and making each other a lot better, him and Reese Mooney. John just having a couple years experience is kind of tilting the needle in his direction. He’s got an unbelievable hold on this locker room. He’s an unbelievable leader in this program. He’s paid his dues, and it’s his turn.”
Sophomore Ray McKneely is the projected starter at running back, backed up by Cam Kelly, and Beard said the key for both is making the adjustment to Class 5A football.
“It’s another situation where Ray and Cam are both sophomores, so instead of just having one going through the learning curve, you’ve got two of them,” Beard said. “Both are really special players, really special talents. Ray’s game is very advanced. To see him as a sophomore and where he’s at right now is very impressive. You watch him do a lot of these things in these 7-on-7s around the country that he does, but you and I both know that’s not the same, so I’m intrigued to see how he responds to the size and the speed in the trenches of 5A football in Louisiana. There’s no doubt there’s going to be some growing pains. It’s just a different level, but I think the kid is special and has an opportunity to be even better than what we think.”
Senior Myles Edwards, who caught a touchdown pass from Mooney in the Woodlawn scrimmage, will be the Yellow Jackets’ H-back.
“He’s a guy that can do it all,” Beard said. “You’ve got that big, physical presence – that big body that can block. He’s also a guy that’s athletic enough to spread out, and he can play some receiver. He’s got great hands, great ability to run routes, great speed but got the body to play in the box and then play outside.”
Seniors Troy Golmond and Preston Holwager, along with sophomore Micah Harrison, make up the team’s starting receiving corps.
“We really feel like that’s three really dynamic wide receivers, guys that we can get out in space and get the ball to that are all three playmakers,” Beard said. “Troy’s kind of that long, stretch the field kind of guy. Preston’s … like your old-school football player. He’s going to get after it. He’s going to run good routes. He’s going to catch the football. He’s going to block. He’s going to do a little bit of everything and be really good at it. And then you’ve got Micah, who’s kind of like a Ray McKneely, another guy that can probably come in and play some running back but is a dude you get out in space and you just get the ball in his hands and let him go play and he’s going to go play.”
“Really those are three guys we think can be match-up problems,” Beard said. “We’ve never had the opportunity to have a group like this across the board that we feel like we can put in some spots to put pressure on defenses. With those three guys, we’ve got a chance to be successful.”
Beard said the offense’s success will lie in the performance of the offensive line, which features Tyler Kimble and Trey Harrell at the tackles, Isaiah Ingram and Zane Hooper at the guards and Ford McDaniel or Logan Paline at center.
“Ultimately, offensively we can have all the talent in the world, but if those big bodies up front, we go where they take us,” Beard said. “It’s a special unit. They’ve got some guys that we think can be some special players for us. They’ve got to continue to find that mix. We’ve got some battles out there, and we’re just trying to find that combination. The thing with o-line, to have those five spots there, that tight-knight camaraderie there, sometimes it’s really just a puzzle and you try to find those pieces that fall in place to where they’re comfortable working with each other, talking to each other, communicating. Those five pieces are so critical, a lot of times when you can get it to fall in place to where they are comfortable to do what they want to do and communicate, you can see a lot of special things happen.”
The Yellow Jackets will run a 3-4 defensive scheme with an senior-loaded front featuring Stacy Johnson, Zach Hooper or Trevor Phillips at the defensive ends, while Chris Smith moves over from offense and will work with junior Nate Larue at nose guard.
“We feel like depth-wise on the d-line, it’s some of the best depth we’ve ever had as far as guys that we feel that can go in and compete and give us a chance to win on Friday nights,” Beard said. “Stacy Johnson is a returning guy who’s really elevated his play. He’s gotten better every day literally from the day we got here to today, he’s gotten a little bit better every day, and you can see it in his play.
“He definitely fits what we’re looking for as a nose guard – a big body that can take on double and triple teams and force double and triple teams,” Beard said of Smith. “Then you’ve got the counter to that game in Nate Larue, who’s a little different style who’s more aggressive kind of get after it faster type player, so they complement each other perfectly to where one could be a run down guy and one could be a pass down type nose guard.
“We couldn’t be more pleased with what we have up front and the depth of the guys that we think can really give fits to some o-line,” Beard said.
The linebacking corps will feature senior Omari Warren, junior Ethan Foster and sophomores Hayden Rushing and Andrew Goodwin on the outside.
“Really, we’ve got four guys, Omari being a guy that’s a returner that we feel very solid with, and we’re trying to see which one of those three compete for the next spot,” Beard said. “But we really love all of them. They all have their strengths. They all are a little bit different style game, but they all make us better. For them to push each other, compete with each other and get some experience, when Omari graduates next year, those guys will fall right in and be our guys next year.
“Of course, Omari’s a special player,” Beard continued. “He’s a guy that can run, he can come off the edge. He can flip his hips. He can go cover. He can play in the box. He can play outside. He really does a little bit of everything.
“The next three guys, you’ve got Ethan Foster who’s an extremely intelligent football player,” Beard said. “He probably wouldn’t come across as looking the part, a little shorter, not as big a guy, but he’s so football savvy and so aggressive that he’s really starting to kind of open some eyes in the job he’s doing. Hayden Rushing and Andrew Goodwin are two young bodies that are really there because you look at the physical stature of the two. We felt like those were guys (who) can hold up and take on those blocks, those pulls. They’re coming a long way. Goodwin got added to the mix late … from H-back, that we think could work into that mix. We feel comfortable with all those guys. All their strengths are different. They all add to our defense and what we’re trying to get accomplish. They’re going to be a lot of fun to watch grow and develop into the players they’re becoming.”
Juniors Hunter Roberts and Chris Thomas, along with sophomores Jed Cambre and Jude Horne form the inside linebacker corps.
“Once again, another situation where the two juniors are kind of those big, physical bodies in the middle,” Beard said. “Definitely that hammer, that run style, that wall-building type body. And then you’ve got the sophomores, who Cambre is a little more of the athletic inside linebacker. Horne’s another big body, but he’s another one he’s so intelligent he knows exactly what to do, how to adjust everybody, line everybody up. Those four, it’s just kind of finding what two mix and blend the best together to fit our style with what we have defensive line-wise, and outside backer-wise and the back end. It’s really just finding those pieces and where they fit because those are four guys that we feel really comfortable with that we can win on Friday night with.”
Juniors Jordan Reams and Mason Edwards and senior Demondre Williams are the Yellow Jackets’ cornerbacks.
“It’s another situation where the two juniors are big, pretty long corners, long, athletic kids,” Beard said. “Reams is a kid that didn’t play last year too, so he’s coming in kind of knocking some rust off but has really started putting some pressure on those guys in front of him because he’s really picking up the game and getting more comfortable with every day and every rep. You’ve got Demondre who’s probably the more athletic and more experienced – a guy that’s got some starts under his belt as an offensive guy, but is so athletic and been able to pick up this corner position and do some special things. That’s another situation where we feel really comfortable with those three, and it’s almost flip a coin and see which one’s going to start. Who has the best week? Who do we think is the best prepared? But we’re comfortable with all those dudes.”
Seniors Spike Brasseaux and Bradyden Bourgeois will man the safety spots.
“They’re two guys that are picking up our defense,” Beard said. “You can tell with Bourgeois, (he’s) just a football player. He’s just like your typical pro. He comes to work every day, doesn’t say a whole lot, very coachable, picks things up really quick, understands everything we’re trying to teach and does it and puts it in play. It’s been a lot of fun to watch him.
“Spike is the perfect complement to him. Those two work well back there. They’re best friends. They communicate well. It’s going to be a lot of fun to see them kind of control that back end.”
Beard is looking to put his own stamp on the Denham Springs program.
“Sometimes you do get wrapped up in the fact that a lot of your growth is measured by wins and losses,” Beard said. “If these kids are going to play for 48 minutes and give us everything they’ve got and play for Denham Springs at a level they’ve never played at, chances are success will come. That’s really where we’ve got to get those guys wired. We’ve got to get that culture taken care of in this field house, on into the field and on into the Friday nights to where those guys play a different brand of football, and if they can play that different brand of football, there’s no doubt I feel like our kids can have a lot of success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.