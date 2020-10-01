SPRINGFIELD – The sting of missing the playoffs last season is sticking with the Bulldogs, but coach Ryan Serpas is also hoping that’s helped his team grow a bit heading into this season.
“We definitely want to continue to try to progress,” Serpas said. “I think we’re right there on the verge of being able to get back to being the respectable program that we once were. I think that our kids are doing a better job of getting focused, and our kids are doing a better job of seeing our weaknesses and us trying to address it at this point.”
Springfield will work out of the spread offense under new offensive coordinator Storm Reeves.
“I think the kids have really done good,” Serpas said. “We’ve tried to keep it very similar but be able to expand upon what we’ve done in the past. Coach Reeves has done a good job of being able to do that and just the whole process of getting more kids involved and expanding on some RPO stuff and being more creative. He definitely does bring a more open-minded more fast approach to our team, and I think the kids really enjoy that. It certainly looks like they’re playing together and learning all the things that go with the expansion of what we’re trying to do.”
The Bulldogs bring back some experience at quarterback with the return of senior Bryan Babb, who missed part of last season after transferring but returned to Springfield during the season.
“You can definitely tell he takes that leadership role, and he does a good job,” Serpas said. “He’s spent a lot of time learning the ins and outs of the offense and trying to understand the ‘why’ we do things and the way that we do them. He’s definitely put in a little bit more effort into perfecting his craft … The kids respect him because of that, and it shows them that he’s ready to do whatever it takes to help us get to that next step as well.”
Senior Koby Linares, who transferred in last season, returns at running back, while fellow senior Josh Coleman also figures in the backfield mix.
“Koby is the key guy coming back as far as running back – rushed for well over 1,000 yards last year, I think that he’s poised to have another great year this year. He seems to be doing a good job of knowing his assignments and making sure that we progress, and he does a great job of setting up blocks. I think as time goes on, as long as he can stay healthy, continue and have another great year.”
The Bulldogs also return a pair of veterans at receiver in senior Tyler Ratcliff and junior Bradlyn McKay, who’ll team up with Britton Allen, who transferred in from Alabama. Allen had a pair of touchdown catches in Springfield’s scrimmage with Donaldsonville.
“Tyler is kind of the leader of that group, and him and Babb definitely have great rapport together, but adding Bam into there, Bam (McKay) played a pretty significant role for us last year,” Serpas said. “Having another year of maturity underneath his belt and another year of growth, his role is definitely set to expand a whole lot more, especially with the loss of Trevon (Washington) … Bam is definitely going to be a big part of our offense and he’s going to be something that every team’s going to have to try to take away. You’ve got to respect the speed, and the things that he can do. On any given play, you just put him in space and he can score some touchdowns. Then we add a kid, Britton Allen, who’s done nothing but come in and do a great job for us at receiver.”
Senior Jaden Conley returns on the offensive line, with senior Ian Miller, sophomores Ethan Crawford and Layden Richards and freshman Tyler Gardner stepping in as new projected starters.
“We’re going to be young for the most part on our o-line, but their work ethic – we’ve got a young o-line coach who’s come in and done a great job of rallying those kids,” Serpas said. “Those kids have really been busting their tails. They’re always doing extra work. After practice every day, they’re out there doing extra little things to try to get better and just making sure that they’re conditioned and ready to go to play the full constraints of the four quarters. I think that even though they’re young, they might have some growing pains here and there, but I definitely like the grit and the moxie that that group has. I think that the fact that they only have more time to work together, they’re definitely going to be a more well-oiled machine come the end of the year than they will be when we first get out there and try to learn those hiccups and get past some of those early jitters and mistakes that they might make.”
Defensively, the Bulldogs are moving to a base 40 scheme, Serpas said, in part to better utilize the team’s personnel, which features six returning starters.
“We’re changing a little bit of the way we’re scheming and doing things,” Serpas said. “I just don’t think that we were very successful last year with some of the stuff that we were doing, so we just wanted to make a couple changes and try to find a scheme that would benefit our type players that we have here. I think our kids have done a great job so far in this preseason of learning the intricacies of what we’re trying to do and what we expect them to do. We just hope that it’s going to pay off whenever we actually get out on the field.
“We want them to just go out there and react and go play and have all the thinking stuff done before the play ever starts.”
Conley and Miller are returning starters on the defensive line, and will team with senior Nace DeMars and Gardner to form the Bulldogs’ front four.
“I really like our kids up front and having Jaden and Ian as the lynchpins of what we’re trying to do is a big deal,” Serpas said. “Jaden, when he wants to just be a beast, he can. And then Ian is just such an immovable force up front as well. With just his size, he just takes up a lot of space and does a great job with the effort and being able to stop the run up front. Those guys as our leaders up front, I think they’re definitely going to be able to make some statements. As big as they are and as strong as they are, hopefully they’re going to take up multiple blockers and allow our linebackers to run free a little bit to go make plays. That’s going to be the key to everything is whenever you get the opportunity to make a play, you’ve got to make it. Having kids like that up front gives you an opportunity to be that much of a better player if you’re a linebacker because you’re going to be put in those positions to make those one-on-one tackles and you’ve just got to execute.”
Junior Arshun Andrews, and Coleman, who played mostly at defensive end last season, are the returnees at linebacker and will be joined by Seth Grand or Ryan Paille.
“(Coleman) is very athletic, so we want to try to take advantage of his athleticism in different ways to help benefit the entire defense,” Serpas said. “Arshun being that downhill type guy, I think that he’s almost like another defensive lineman when he’s out there as far as you’re not going to be able to just bring one person at him. You’re going to have to get to him with multiple people to get him blocked. He moves great for his size, and as long as those guys up front do their job, I think we’ll be OK and just be sound tacklers. We should be able to be pretty successful up front.”
Ratcliff returns in the secondary along with McKay, who’s defensive time could be limited because of an increased role on offense. Veterans Rick Vicknair and Bryce Vittorio, along with Allen, round out the secondary.
‘They work well together, the DB group,” Serpas said. “They still make some mistakes, but they want to correct it. We go and look at film and once they see it, they kind of understand, and they go out there and work and try to get better. That’s all you can ask for from that group.”
Serpas said he’s pleased with the team’s progress considering the strange offseason as a result of COVID-19.
“We’ve got to really come out and be prepared,” Serpas said. “I think our kids are up for the challenge. We really won’t know what we’ve got until we get out there on the field and cut them loose. I think watching some film on ourselves and the things that we’re doing, I think we’re a lot further ahead at this point than we were at this point last year with the changes that we’ve made.”
One of the goals for the Bulldogs is getting back to the postseason.
“I always set high expectations for our kids and myself and do everything I can to reach those expectations,” Serpas said. “We want to definitely do everything we can to get a district title here, make a run in the playoffs and just let the chips fall where they fall and see where we’re at at the end of the year. I do think that having this group of kids, we do have a chance to put a pretty good team together and a good product on the field.”
