WALKER – Walker got a playoff win for the first time in 20 years in Chad Mahaffey’s first season as coach last season.
While the Wildcats are looking to take another step forward, Mahaffey’s been coaching long enough to know nothing’s a given, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only magnified that.
“Obviously we want to continue to raise our standards here,” Mahaffey said. “At the same time, every team’s trying to improve, but I think you’ve got to understand every group’s different, every season’s different. Just because that’s what we were able to do last year, it doesn’t mean that you just automatically start there.
“Especially in all this, I think you’re going to see a lot of crazy stuff or unpredictable things,” Mahaffey continued. “Everybody says that I guess, but it really is about just getting out there … seeing how we look one week at a time and try and get better each week. I felt like last year we started pretty rough, but we were playing pretty good football by the end of it, and that’s our goal is keep getting better and play good at the end.”
Aaron Vice joined the Walker staff as offensive coordinator over the summer, but the Wildcats must find a replacement for Ethan McMasters, a three-year starter at quarterback, along with the running back tandem of Demetri Wright and Keondre Brown.
“We’ve changed a few things in our terminology and stuff and tweaked things, but I think the kids have that down by now, so I think a lot of the principles and the way we want to play should be a lot more natural now,” Mahaffey said. “There will still be some new guys out there having to do it, but definitely you feel different of your not starting from ground zero coming out here.”
Those ‘new guys’ start at quarterback, where senior Thor Debetaz, a Denham Springs transfer, and junior Hunter Bethel, are competing for the starting nod.
“I don’t think either one has really just taken it and run with it, but they’ve both shown that they’re capable,” Mahaffey said. “You’d love to have one clear-cut guy that’s head and shoulders above, but at the same time, there have been some years where you felt like you had two guys who can execute for you, and I think we have that. I do think both of them can execute and play football and just depending on how they do when it’s live will kind of determine it they stay kind of back and forth or if somebody kind of starts to gather more of that experience.”
At running back, junior Rayshawn Simmons is poised to take over as the starter.
“Last year was kind of luxury to have two really good guys that you could just balance in there, and you don’t always have that,” Mahaffey said. “Rayshawn is probably more of a clear-cut, feature guy for us, but A – injuries can always happen, or B – it’s a tough position. It’s hard to just do that for yourself. That’s been a big focal point for us is who else can get in there and provide reps with Rayshawn.”
Mahaffey said sophomore Jacory Thomas and freshman C.J. McClendon freshman are also in the mix at running back.
“They’ve both, I think gotten better and improved,” Mahaffey said. “Again, it’s a lot to ask from some young guys. Until you get out there, you don’t know, but I think both of them will do a good job.”
At receiver, Brian Thomas, last year’s All-Parish Offensive MVP, returns along with fellow seniors Peyton Richard, Josh Spitzer and Jasper Turner. Senior Jaden Williams didn’t play last season, and Warren Young and Jacory Thomas are also part of the receiving corps.
“The thing that we definitely will have is some depth and some guys we can rotate in and out, and keep guys fresh and keep guys hungry, and I think that’s a good thing,” Mahaffey said.
Brian Thomas could be the key to how the receiving corps works, and not necessarily because of how many passes he catches.
“Every coach would love to have a player like Brian out there,” Mahaffey said. “The thing that I found is you never know necessarily how a team is going to choose to defend him, which can be a little harder to prepare for. They may come out in something really unusual, so that is a challenge. Brian benefits and our other kids benefit the more that the other guys can do. If other guys prove that they’re making plays, then you can’t just put all your attention on Brian, and obviously when Brian does gather some attention, it opens things up for other guys. It really works hand-in-hand, and my perfect vision for an offense is where you have five weapons out there that you can get the ball to any of them if the defense ignores one of them or just doesn’t play in the right technique to them. We always want to have different guys that you can get the ball to, and I think that makes them harder to defend.”
Center Garrett Wilson, tackles Ethan Ladner and Mitchell Gallman and guard Sam Henry return on the offensive line.
Four of those guys are experienced,” Mahaffey said. “It’s really about having them be better this year, know each other, be able to communicate well, and then finding five, six and seven and who those guys are going to be because it’s just the nature of the beast. We’re going to have to find depth. On the offensive line, you can have four great ones, but if one guys is getting blown up or killed or not doing his assignment, it kills the whole play, so they’ve got to work together, and you can’t have any weak links out there.”
Defensively, the Wildcats are in their second season with defensive coordinator Chris Womack, whom Mahaffey said will utilize multiple schemes with the team’s personnel.
“I think like offense, year two of a system, the guys are more comfortable in the terminology, the drills, the techniques, all those things that they’re being asked to do, so I think we’re a lot further ahead with just guys understanding what’s asked of them,” Mahaffey said. “Saying that, there’s not a lot of returning experience there, so it’s a lot of young guys, a lot of new guys, just inexperienced guys. I think that we’ve got some pretty good speed and quickness out there, athleticism, and I think we can be a good defense, it’s just they’re going to have to kind of catch up to that experience level.”
Seniors Blake Ross and Braylan Lewis return at the defensive ends, while senior Zach Zimm moves over from offense to tackle along with Springfield transfer Sam Hoover.
“Braylan’s a pretty good mix of size and speed,” Mahaffey said. “He started a handful of games but was definitely a guy that was always in the rotation.
“He got better in the weight room and conditioning and things like that. He knocked it out of the park with his offseason. He did a good job, so I think he’s set to have a great year. Blake is a little bit undersized at d-line, but he’s just quick and tough in there and he made probably as many negative plays for offenses last year as anybody we had even though he was kind of a rotational guy, but he played big in a lot of big moments for us.”
“We just felt like we didn’t have as much size over there and experience. I think he’s taken to that really well,” Mahaffey said of Zimm. “It was an unselfish move being open to that, and Sam we’re just kind of getting to know but has been a really good kid for us since he’s been here from weight room to practice doing whatever you ask. It’s hard to tell until you get out there, but I think he’s going to do a good job for us as well.”
The linebacking corps and secondary will feature all new starters with Andrew Brown, Ryan Dimartino and Jesse James at linebacker. Brown didn’t play last season, and Mahaffey said Trevor Matherne and Dayne Carpenter are also in the mix.
“Ryan Dimartino is a little short guy kind of, but he flies around out there,” Mahaffey said. “I think he flies around out there. I think he’s playing really fast. I think if he continues to do that, he’s going to be around the ball a bunch. After that, there are just kind of a handful of guys.”
In the secondary, Carpenter and Owen Forbes are at strong safety with Chandler Henry at free safety and Deaunoray Levy, Andrew Allen and Kedric Brown vying for time at cornerback.
“Out there, I think there’s good speed and athleticism,” Mahaffey said. “I think it can potentially be a really strong point of our team. Again, some youth, some inexperience. I think you’ve got to understand as a defensive back the urgency you’ve got to play with every play. That’s something we’ve seen in scrimmages or here and there where guys are not all out all the time, and that’s going to get you beat real quick in a hurry back there. Those guys have got to really understand, hey, this is critical that we’re dialed in, we’re playing max effort and max speed every play.”
Mahaffey likes his team, but with so many new starters in the fold, he isn’t taking anything for granted.
“I think this group’s got potential to win all their games, but that’s not the only potential outcome,” Mahaffey said. “There’s a lot of good people on our schedule and there’s a lot of unknowns and uncertainty. I feel like from the offseason leading up, I think this a group that gets along well and practices well and listens, so I think those things are really good, really strong, but we’ve got to actually execute and perform out there. There will be some growing pains, I’m sure. I think the group is capable of competing and winning every game on the schedule, but I’d be foolish to think that that’s just in any way, shape or form given because Fontainebleau’s a team that handled us last year. The district, pretty much every game was a fourth quarter ball game.”
“You hope to take the next step. There’s only two kinds of championships you can win, district and state. I think this group has it in them to be a district champion, but whether we’re able to put ourselves in that position is to be determined.”
