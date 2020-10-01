WATSON – For first-year Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland, it’s all about getting back on track.
Westmoreland, a Live Oak graduate and former Albany coach, was hired just before Christmas last season. The transition took a hit when schools closed statewide in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It felt like right when we got our feet under us, we were going in the right direction, everything got just pulled out from under us and we were sent home until June 9, so it’s definitely changed how we approached things,” Westmoreland said. “We were unable to do spring, so weren’t able to evaluate certain kids in different positions like we talked about and what we wanted to do. We were unable to really go and talk to certain kids that we hadn’t talked to yet in our hallways to come out and play football, so we had to get creative in contacting our own kids and gauging their interest to play football.”
In the past few weeks, schools have transitioned to contact practices in preparation for the season, which Westmoreland said has ramped up intensity.
“The kids are excited,” Westmoreland said. “The kids are working hard. That’s one of the positives about our kids. They’re going to work no matter what. No matter the circumstance, no matter what’s going on, they’re going to come, they’re going to put their head down. They’re going to do their job, and they’re going to go home. We’ve really watched these kids grow, and in my opinion, mature because they’ve been dealing with obstacle after obstacle since COVID hit in March.”
“The kids are caught up,” Westmoreland continued. “The physicality is there. We’re working a number of kids in. We’re working a number of kids in. We’ve got a very large number of players nine through 12, so we like what we’ve seen.”
Westmoreland said there are 95 players on the Eagles’ varsity roster, and the team will transition to a wing-T offensive scheme, which Westmoreland ran during his time at Albany.
“The wing is, we’re the last of a dying breed,” Westmoreland said. “Everybody’s fun and gun (or) we’re spreading it out. Every now and then, you get a guy that wants to just pack them in there, tight end, wing, and go after it. For us, it’s really become a mindset with that offense of just wanting to develop that nasty attitude and develop just nasty guys on the front and have those guys get that attitude, have those backs have that attitude. It’s as much as putting in a play and putting in a concept as it is putting in that belief system to the kid that ‘hey, this is going to work. Trust the system. Drink the Kool-Aid. It’s going to work’, and … they’re buying in and they’re seeing some success with it. They’re seeing what it can do. At practice, there’s become a little pep in their step. They’re walking out there and they’re getting after it.”
The Eagles will look to senior quarterback Brock Magee to guide the offense.
“Brock’s a coach on the field,” Westmoreland said. “He really is. The kid is very, very bright, picks up the concepts, picks up what we’re doing, can read a defense. He’s a very, very good quarterback, a kid who’s waited his turn, bided his time behind Sal Palermo, (Rhett) Rosevear. He’s a kid who’s played behind and watched some pretty good quarterbacks in front of him, so he’s been there, done that. So now it’s his opportunity to get behind center and really get after it.”
The backfield will feature running back Jordan Watson, wingback Cade Getwood and fullback Lane Hillman.
“With Jordan Watson, he’s a guy that got some touches last year that when he was able to get those touches, was able to make some things happen on Fridays,” Westmoreland said. “So now it’s going to be his opportunity to really show what he can do. You mix in a Lane Hillman, who is a downhill, physical runner … he’s pretty special as well. Then you get Cade Getwood, who is a shifty guy – very, very good speed.
“We like our backfield. They complement each other very well.”
Westmoreland knows passing the ball isn’t always a staple in wing-T offenses, but he’s hoping it will be a little different with receivers Chase Jones and CJ Davis.
“You’re going to see those guys a little bit more than I guess you could say most wing-T guys,” Westmoreland said. “They’re just great athletes, so it would be an injustice not to get the ball in their hands a couple times a ball game. It helps when you’ve got a quarterback that can get it there and you’ve got a receiver who can catch and make people miss. That’s what we like about these couple guys.”
The offensive line features the Eagles’ only two returning starters on that side of the ball with senior left tackle Caleb Bond, who moves from center to tackle and senior center Rhett Bates, who has played at every spot on the offensive line. They’ll be joined by sophomore Jake Aldy at left guard, sophomore Andrew Retecki at right guard and junior Nathan Curtis at right tackle. Tae Henyard and Cod Flurry are working at tight end.
“We’ve got to get those guys to come together, but we’ve got to get those sophomores to grow up fast,” Westmoreland said.
“We’re looking to ground the ball, drain the clock and limit possessions of the other team – what our offense is known to do, and what we want it to do. We want to limit possessions for the other team. If we cross the 50, we want it to end in a kick to put the other team in bad field position with as little clock as possible. I think our guys understand that. They have seen where what we do can be a high-scoring affair and we can put a lot of points on the board. They’ve seen the ability to do that, but they’ve also seen the ability to slow it way down and play keep away. For us, that’s the most important part, that the kids understand that and understand what we’re doing and the reason behind it.”
Defensively, the Eagles return three starters, including defensive end Kyle Kitto, who will be joined by Luke Ydarraga at the other end and Luke Cowart at tackle.
“That front is a very good front for us that we’re excited about,” Westmoreland said. “Got some size, got some speed. That’s what we’re really excited about is their speed off the edge, but once again, they’re going to have to grow up fast.”
The linebacking corps returns Branson McCoy, who will be joined by Will Andrepont, Michael Summers and Thomas Walker.
“For the linebacking corps, it’s just really being able to see it and identify the play and be able to call it out and really just get that defense to rally around them as being the field generals that they need to be,” Westmoreland said. “Michael Summers is a guy that can command their attention. He’s a very, very good player, vocal guy for us. So really just get those guys to rally around him, and we’re going to be OK.”
Three-year starter Aiden Saunders returns at free safety, while Denham Springs transfer Tyrus Magee is at safety and Skyler Martin and David Vorhiees at the corners.
“There’s a lot of holes to fill, and they’re getting plugged, but they’re getting plugged with younger guys,” Westmoreland said. “It’s something for us, you don’t have much time to learn. You’ve got to grow up fast, both offensively and defensively. Two sophomore corners going up against guys like (Zachary’s) Chris Hilton and (Walker’s) Brian Thomas, they’re going to have to grow up, and they’re going to have to make plays.
Live Oak opens the season hosting West Feliciana and will take on Kentwood at home before opening District 4-5A play against Zachary.
“There’s no week that you get to kind of breathe in this district,” Westmoreland said. “From Week 6, not saying the first couple games are easy, just those back five are tough, so we’re going to have be ready to play, and as you saw, we’re very thin. We can’t take injury. We’ve got 95 players, but we’re thin at a lot of spots. We can’t take injury, or we’re going to be in a world of trouble.”
