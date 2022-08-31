SPRINGFIELD – Sometimes there’s no substitute for experience, and that’s exactly what the Springfield football team has heading into this season.
The Bulldogs return 17 starters from last season’s playoff team, giving coach Ryan Serpas plenty of optimism.
“Bringing back a lot of experience, we really think that this group of kids is ready to take that next step and kind of put our program in a great position to be not just competitive but to become a good power again,” Serpas said.
Springfield will be staying in the spread offense with former Bulldog quarterback Kevin Henderson taking over as the offensive coordinator.
“I think what we’ve done the past couple of years has been pretty progressive, and our kids have done a great job of picking it up and understanding our scheme,” Serpas said. “With us bringing the bulk of our kids back, no need in trying to re-invent the wheel there. We bring a 1,600-yard rusher (Jatoris Buggage) back and 90 percent of our offensive line returns, so we’re going to take advantage of that and try to develop our passing game a little bit more. If we can rely on those guys to be able to make plays on the edge, I think we’ll be in great shape.”
Sophomore Luke Husser returns at quarterback after taking over as the starter late last season, including the Bulldogs’ playoff loss to North Caddo.
“I think that he gained a lot of knowledge and proved to us that he can be the guy for the future for us, and the future is now,” Serpas said. “I think he did a great job of seeing things and reading things. I think he only progressed through summer doing the 7-on-7s. He’s done a great job so far being able to identify things in what we’re doing in our RPO game in the early fall. We’re excited to see what he’s going to be able to bring (with) that extra dimension to our offense this year.”
Buggage, a first-team All-Parish selection last season, returns along with junior Nick Fletcher at running back.
“He’s an explosive back, very low center of gravity,” Serpas said of Buggage. “That center of gravity makes him very powerful and kind of hard to bring down. He does have elusive speed. Not what I would call breakaway speed, but if you get him in the open field, he can separate.”
“We’re going to try to get both of them on the field at the same time this year,” Serpas said of his running backs. “That’s something that we didn’t do a whole lot last year. It was kind of one or the other last year. We’re trying to work some sets in to where both of those guys will be on the field and kind of a little bit of thunder and lightning with that group. I think that there will be times where we can kind of bring both of those guys in and kind of keep the defense off balance with what we’re trying to do.”
Sophomore Peyton Gibbens is back at receiver and will pair with junior Caden Dykes, whom the Bulldogs will look to as a vertical threat. Senior Trevor Sanchez will also figure in as an outside receiver.
“I think (he’s) going to be a phenomenal kid for us,” Serpas said of Gibbens. “He’s only a sophomore and really showed us a lot, especially towards the middle and back half of the season (last year). We’re expecting him to kind of be a huge breakout player this season and kind of be a leader this year and for the next few years for our program.”
“He’ll be a kid that we try to throw some jump balls to – can elevate a little bit,” Serpas said of Dykes. “He was kind of mentored by what Britton (Allen) did last year, and so I think that kind of motivated him this offseason. If you look at our roster, he even changed his number to number 10 to kind of want to follow in Britton’s footsteps. He’s a kid shown a lot of potential, and we’re hoping that he kind of has a breakout year for us on the outside.”
“There’s no doubt he is the fastest kid on our team,” Serpas said of Sanchez. “If we can get the ball in his hands, I think he can be explosive and make plays.”
The Bulldogs return senior center Ethan Crawford, senior Walter Lee and junior Walton Lee at the guards, while junior Tyler Gardner, who missed last season with an injury, is back at left tackle. Sophomore Seth Spiers is the other tackle.
“It’s a good group,” Serpas said of the offensive line. “They like each other. They know each other well, and I expect great things out of them. They’re fun to be around. Hopefully everybody stays healthy, and we have a great year because of the success they have up front.”
Layden Richards moves from tackle and will pair with Ayden McAlister, the Bulldogs’ returning starter, at H-back.
“He’s a kid who athletically has just continued to improve, and because of his athleticism and his size, we just want to try to take advantage of some of that,” Serpas said of Richards. “With the depth of our offensive line, we’re going to try to use him a little bit more creatively, so we’re going to put him in that H-back position, which I think kind of adds like at sixth offensive lineman to our group.”
Serpas stressed McAlister will continue to work at H-back.
“He’s not out of the mix there at all,” Serpas said. “He’s just a kid, who, because of the development and the depth of our offensive line, has allowed us to look at, ‘Hey, we can be even bigger up front, and turn that 1,600-yard rusher hopefully into a 2,000-yard-plus rusher this year.’ It’s just a little change in philosophy there, and hopefully being able to put a little bit more beef up front can create a little bit bigger gaps for us to run through.”
Defensively, Serpas said the Bulldogs will base out of a 3-4 scheme but could be multiple.
“Toward the end of the year (last year), we did that, and we were pretty successful, and with us returning a lot of kids, we want to try to start with that look and see how our kids react and just try to put them in a familiar situation,” Serpas said.
The defensive line will feature a rotation of Walter Lee, Walton Lee, Gardner, Nathan Lee, Camden McCann and Malik Cooper.
“It’s one of those things that they’re going to have to understand it’s not that we don’t want you on the field,” Serpas said of switching from a four-man front. “It’s just that we want you on the field giving maximum effort. There will be times when we’re going to have pull some of those outside backers and put a couple of bigger bodies on the field and we’ll have to match size for size. That’s some things that the kids just don’t quite understand right now, but they’ll get it as time goes. It’s one of those things that we’ll be able to do because we do have some depth at those spots …”
At linebacker, Fletcher, Richards, Konner Keel and Maddox Fannaly will rotate on the inside, with Nathan Edwards, Buggage, McAlister and Anthony Williams in a rotation on the outside.
“Adding (Buggage) to the defensive side of the ball is exciting for us as well because he’s such an explosive player,” Serpas said. “I really think that he will add a dimension now to what we can do. It’s just going to be making sure that he stays fresh.”
Sanchez and Andra Ricks are the projected starters at cornerback, backed up by Tobias McGee, Tyler McGee and Braylon Jones, while Gibbens and Ethan Lipscomb are the projected started at the safeties, backed up by Lance Lee and Ladyn May.
“We’ve created some competition here,” Serpas said of the team’s depth on defense. “Nothing has been set in stone yet, and I like that these kids are competing, and we’ve got some young kids who’ve stepped up.”
The Bulldogs open the season Friday hosting Haynes Academy, followed by road games against Ascension Christian and Albany then a home game against Slaughter Charter before closing out the pre-district schedule at Central Private.
Serpas is expecting to see a single-wing offense from Haynes, a flexbone-triple option scheme from Ascension Christian, wing-T from Albany and spread from Slaughter Charter.
“You’re looking at a different look every single week, so I definitely think that we’re going to be challenged and have to make sure that we are prepared, and the kids are paying attention to the little details every single week.”
The Bulldogs will compete in District 7-2A hosting Northlake Christian, Independence and St. Thomas Aquinas with games at St. Helena and Pope John Paul II.
With so many starters back, Serpas is well of the Bulldogs’ potential this season, but he’s also a bit cautious.
“Potential is always a scary word,” Serpas said. “It means in theory you should have a good year. We try to get that point across to the kids, in theory, potential means that these kids can take that for granted and then they sit back and rest on what they’ve done in the past and think that oh, it’s just going to come natural to them and then they don’t work as hard.”
“It’s one of those things where you’ve got to work every day,” Serpas continued. “Every spot is open to be taken. We’ve tried to get the kids to understand that and realize that it’s an open competition every single day and you need to come out here and you need to prove yourself every day, not only to us but to your teammates as well and being here, showing up and being held accountable is part of it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.