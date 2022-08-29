DENHAM SPRINGS – There’s such a thing as a veteran team, but this season’s Denham Springs High football team takes it to another level.
The DSHS roster features 34 seniors heading into Brett Beard’s third season as coach, and it’s a season he’s been waiting for.
“I watched this class when they were freshmen when I was at Live Oak, and I saw what they did as a freshman team and saw they were really talented and had size, had a quarterback, had speed. When the opportunity to come to Denham arose, that definitely was something I had to consider was this class. On top of being good football players as freshmen, it’s been fun to come here and get to know them and see what an awesome group (they are).”
“These are the groups that come along that can completely alter the course of a school that’s been here 100 years and has been amazing the entire time it’s been here,” Beard said. “Sometimes you can’t pick and choose what students come here, so sometimes the course changes, but this is a group that has really changed the whole school and can change a community. On top of it, they’re really good at football.”
The Yellow Jackets will work out of multiple offensive scheme with nine starters returning. Senior Reese Mooney and sophomore Jerry Horne lead the Yellow Jackets at quarterback. Mooney, who committed to Liberty, heads into the season as the starter after missing most of last season with a broken ankle. Beard also spoke highly of junior Carson Burrell and sophomore Kayden Boyer.
“This is a great battle,” Beard said of the competition between Mooney and Horne. “Those two are making each other better.
“Everybody’s going to talk about No. 1 and No. 2, but really our (quarterback) room right now, there’s a comfort level that we’ve never had,” Beard continued.
At running back, seniors Ray McKneely and Cam Kelly return.
“Ray McKneely’s a big-time player coming back that’s given us a ton of production the last two years that we love and love relying on, but the 1B would be Cam Kelly,” Beard said. “I say 1B because he’s another guy that we’re going to have to do a better job of getting him the football more. He’s had the best offseason out of all of them. Cam has been different, and because of it, you can see it in his play. His play is different. Not very often do you have a 1-2 punch that you can flip a coin on and feel really good about both.”
Senior H-back/tight end Andrew Goodwin is also back after missing time with an injury before returning late last season with Seth Bishop also getting time there after moving from linebacker.
“You saw a difference in our offense when he was down, and then you saw the difference in our offense when he came back,” Beard said of Goodwin. “He’s scary because he’s so versatile. He’s a dude that we can spread him out wide. We can put his hand in the dirt. He can go across the formation. He can insert in the formation. Everybody can catch run routes and catch a football, which he could do as a sophomore, but not everybody could get their head in between those tackles and get nasty, and that was a big thing for him to become a complete player at that H-back position. Because of the way he has just bought in and worked and competed, he’s really become a special player, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for him. He’s a guy that makes us go.”
“Seth is a bigger presence,” Beard continued. “He can put his hand down, doesn’t shy away from contact. Those two are going to make us go. I’m excited to see what they do.”
Three starters return on the offensive line in guard Ford McDaniel, center Nic Bowden and Tyler Kimble at tackle – all seniors – along with junior Zach McCabe at guard, who was the team’s sixth lineman last season. Juniors John Dunn and Jaedon Buchanan are battling for the other tackle spot.
Porter Gibson, Kimble and McCabe will also be in a rotation at nose guard on defense while also playing on the offensive line.
“They look the part,” Beard said of the offensive line. “When Porter’s in there and the way those guys have jelled together … you can see that group has the potential to be really, really good – really, really special. Ultimately, we’re going to go where they take us anyway.”
The receiving corps features Micah Harrison, Lionell Dawson, Cam’Ron Eirick and Rylan Hiatt.
Beard called Harrison ‘a special weapon’ because of his versatility.
“We’ve got a few dudes we’ve got to do a better job of just getting the football in their hands. I don’t care how creative we’ve got to get to do it, we’ve got to do it, and he’s one of them,” Beard said of Harrison. “If you were to put a number on a guy, he needs to be a 20-touch guy whether we’re handing it to him, snapping it to him, throwing it to him. He's a dude.”
Dawson brings a vertical threat, while Eirick is a 6-4 possession receiver and Beard called Hiatt a ‘sneaky’ receiver.
“Our receiver corps, we’re really excited about them,” Beard said. “We’ve got some good young ones that we’ll be talking about in a year or two, but with those guys, we’ve got everything we need.”
Defensively, the Yellow Jackets will base out of the 3-4 with eight returning starters.
Alex Chandler and Gibson return on the defensive line and will team with junior Elijah Butler, who has impressed Beard with his growth in the offseason.
“Porter’s really just a phenomenal nose guard,” Beard said. “He doesn’t get all the credit because he’s not a flashy nose guard, but when I tell you it’s going to take two, sometimes three guys to block him, that can disrupt the timing of a lot of offenses and give your backers a chance to make a lot of plays.
“(Chandler) would probably make a great linebacker, but he’s so scary off the edge …,” Beard said. “He’s getting better against the run. He’s just really disruptive against the pass.”
Kimble, McDaniel, McCabe will also work on the defensive line to provide depth.
“You put (Butler) with another year’s growth and another offseason with Coach (Brent) Baker, the kid is really becoming a technician and really starting to figure out the game of football,” Beard said. “Because of it, he’s a dude to be on the lookout for.”
Jed Cambre and Jude Horne return as the team’s inside linebackers, with Lamar Smith and Kye Doiron also in the mix.
“That group just has a different energy about them, and it’s really the energy you want,” Beard said. “On the field, they’re going to be nasty, they’re going to talk, and when we come off, they’re going to love up on their teammates and talk to the offensive side of the ball and put it all back together. That group, right now, is kind of taking shape of leading our football program.”
Hayden Rushing, Jonas Clarke are the starters at outside linebacker with Eli Digirolamo also in the mix.
“He’s become a player that can do everything for us,” Beard said of Rushing while praising his leadership abilities.
“He’s a football player and has grown a ton the last two years,” Beard said of Clarke.
“We’ve got a lot of those dudes that, man, they just love football,” Beard said. “They just want to play football, and he’s (Digirolamo) one of them. Because of it, that gives us kind of a three-headed monster at outside linebacker that we’re very excited about.”
Junior Da’Shawn McBryde returns after starting late last season, joined by sophomore Rancher Miller, as the team’s safeties.
“They’re the ones that have kind of gotten a lot of our attention because we know the last couple of years we’ve struggled at times with safety play, and we know for us to be as good as we think we can be that these two dudes have got to play and play at a high level,” Beard said. “These are two guys that are football players – great against the run and getting better against the pass. They just need to see more and more live plays run at them.”
Junior Maison Vorise, a two-year starter, Eirick and Brian Hawkins are working at cornerback.
“Not many years in high school do you have a corner like this, much less two or three years,” Beard said of Vorise. “Maison gets better every day.”
“Most people, hopefully they don’t know who Maison is, and they look at 6-4 (in Eirick), and they want to attack Maison because he’s smaller,” Beard said. “It’s good to have those two looks.”
“I’m so proud of what he’s becoming, and not just on the football field,” Beard said of Hawkins
With renovations ongoing at Yellow Jacket Stadium, Denham Springs won’t play at home until Oct. 14 against St. Amant. They’ll start the season Friday against Mandeville at Lakeshore, followed by a Thursday game against Glen Oaks at Walker.
The Jackets have non-district road games against Liberty, Franklinton and St. Thomas More.
“Ultimately, to win a state championship, you’ve got to go different places, so the more comfortable you are seeing different things, you’re only going to benefit down the road,” Beard said of the schedule.
DSHS opens District 5-5A play at Live Oak, followed by St. Amant, a road game against East Ascension and home games against Dutchtown and Walker to close out the regular season.
“You’ve got the two rival games in Live Oak and Walker that have gotten bigger and better than ever the last seven or eight years, because a lot of things have changed in Livingston Parish football in the last seven or eight years that have made this parish better and more respectable and the rivalries better and more respectable,” Beard said. “And then to go play the Ascension schools, who are a lot alike. I’ve got all the respect in the world for those guys that coach down there because I’ve seen them in the 4-5A district when I was at Woodlawn.”
Heading into the season, the goal is lofty for the Jackets.
“Realistically, do we want to end in the Dome? Absolutely, and that is our expectation,” Beard said. “When you have 34 seniors that all want the same thing, who have always worked toward the same thing, that have had the taste of the worst of worst and the taste of some of the best … there is a different feel. We are Denham Springs, and there’s still a chip on our shoulder. I tell them all the time respect is earned, and we’ve got some years that we’ve got to get back to earn some respect, and we’ve got to be consistent. If we’re consistent at getting a little bit better every day, it’s going to add up, we’re going to get more and more comfortable. Our expectations are just like everybody’s. We want to win a state championship, and our kids believe that too. I can tell you, if you have those expectations but nobody really believes you, then it’s never going to happen. We do believe that we have the make-up, with a little luck, to put ourselves in position, one at a time, to be successful. Ultimately, our goal is to put on a show every Friday night, one at a time, and see where it gets us.”
