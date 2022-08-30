John Legoria took over as Albany’s football coach in early June, and after taking his team through its paces over the past few months, he’s got an idea of what it’s going to take for the Hornets to have some success this season.
“The biggest thing is execution,” Legoria said. “We’re not the fastest team. We’re probably not the strongest team, so we’ve got to out-execute, out-scheme. That’s what we’ve been working on. We’ve got to do proper techniques. We’ve got to know who to block, so that’s the biggest thing. I think the excitement is there. The will is there, but sometimes the other team is just stronger and faster and we’ve got to be able to combat that with technique and just knowing who to block. In a wing-T, it’s all about angle blocks and blocking the right person, and if you don’t block the right person then things aren’t going to work because teams are going to put nine in the box, and we’ve got to know how to block that.”
The Hornets will base out of the wing-T with some spread concepts on offense, with quarterback Aidan Casteel, fullback Antonio Lopinto, tailback Jon Duhe and receiver Zaden Tullos returning from last season.
“I think I have a team that if we can’t establish the run, then I feel comfortable with throwing it,” Legoria said. “My quarterback, I think, is as good as anybody’s, and we have good receivers. I’m not going to sit here and say we’re going to run the ball 95 percent of the time and run five percent. We’re going to try to do that 50-50 split because I think we have the athletes to do it, and we’ve been preparing for it.”
“It’s against us, but they’ve run the ball well,” Legoria said of his running backs. “If we can just make creases for those guys, we can move the chains and be a very effective offense, but we’ve got to be able to make some creases.”
Jace Alford and Paul Bordelon will be the Hornets’ receivers in the spread package with Seth Hoffman-Olmo at tight end and Walker Poe at wingback.
“We were very successful on the 7-on-7 circuit, and it was because of our receivers,” Legoria said. “We rarely dropped any balls. If the ball hit our hands, we caught it. They’ve got good hands. They’ve got good enough speed, and they get after it. I’m looking for big things out of the passing game.”
Hunter Hernandez returns at right tackle, while Brandon Wesley returns at right guard. Sophomore Josiah Shockley at center, left guard Braden Lindsey and left tackle Zack Efferson are newcomers on the offensive line.
Legoria said the key on the offensive line is finding consistency.
“The offensive line is a work in progress, so we may not be able to line up and just run at you,” Legoria said. “There are some games we’re going to have to throw it and throw it more than we run. That’s the big thing right now.”
“We’re a little weak in some spots that I wish we were a little better at at doing some things,” Legoria said of the offensive line. “It’s not really a power run offensive line, it’s more finesse, and I wish I had a little more power, if you ask me. But the wing-T, it’s full of smoke and mirrors. If we can deceive some and block some, then we’ll have some success.”
The Hornets will base out of a 4-2-5 scheme on defense, which Legoria said fits the team’s personnel.
Lopinto and Hernandez return on the defensive front to pair up with new starters Kane Tullos and Luis Garcia and Austin McSpadden in the mix, but Legoria said the team isn’t deep up front. He said the key is keeping the line healthy.
“We’ve got to limit those guys, and our key is we’ve got to have a great rotation of those down linemen because those down linemen are my offensive linemen,” Legoria said. “We’ve got to be able to give those guys rest because those down linemen are my offensive linemen. We’ve got to be able to give those guys rest, and as coaches, just be able to make a good flow during the game and get people in two or three plays and get them out.”
“We’re very inexperienced,” Legoria said of the defensive front. “If those guys mature and play well, then I really think our defense has got a pretty good chance to be good because we’re good at linebacker, we’re good in the secondary. They’ve just got to be disruptive and just play with great technique, play low.”
Bryce Hoyt and Ethan Hebert are the team’s middle linebackers.
“I feel real comfortable in those two guys,” Legoria said. “They’re very good football players.”
Dalton Schexnayder and Zaden Tullos are the outside linebackers, with Hoffman-Olmo also in the rotation at linebacker, while Duhe, Alford and Karson Domiano will see time at cornerback. Bordelon is at free safety. Legoria said the outside linebackers and defensive backs can rotate at all of those positions.
“They’re all smart,” Legoria said. “They’re comfortable with their positions. It’s going to be on a game plan situation. Depending on who the opponent is is where certain guys are going to line up.”
“We’ve got some good pieces,” Legoria continued. “We’ve got to find out if the whole is going to be good.”
The Hornets open the season Friday at Independence, beginning a stretch of three straight games against teams from District 7-2A as Albany hosts Northlake Christian the following week and Springfield in week three.
Albany also faces Riverdale, Ben Franklin and Fisher in non-district games.
“We’ve got to be able to win five or six of those non-district games to have a shot at the playoffs,” Legoria said.
The District 7-3A schedule has the Hornets hosting Pine and Sumner with road games against Amite and Bogalusa.
“It’s murderer’s row,” Legoria said. “I don’t care who you play in our district, they’re all going to be hard to win. Amite has state champion pedigree. This is Bogalusa’s best team they’ve had in years. Sumner has a great offensive line and three great running backs, so they are going to be hard to stop. Pine is massive on the offensive line, and they ground and pound you. Our district’s going to be tough to win a game. It really is. But once again, penalties, fumbles, you never know what could happen in a game.”
Heading into the season, Legoria said the goal for the Hornets isn’t complicated.
“Really, these kids just want to make the playoffs,” he said. “Coming off a 1-8 season, if we can get some early success, these kids will be excited and then will be ready to play harder. I think that’s the key. We’ve got to get off to a good start and get that mental block out of the way.”
