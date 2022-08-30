2022 Albany football team

The 2022 Albany football team.

 Photo courtesy of Brentney Carroll

John Legoria took over as Albany’s football coach in early June, and after taking his team through its paces over the past few months, he’s got an idea of what it’s going to take for the Hornets to have some success this season.

“The biggest thing is execution,” Legoria said. “We’re not the fastest team. We’re probably not the strongest team, so we’ve got to out-execute, out-scheme. That’s what we’ve been working on. We’ve got to do proper techniques. We’ve got to know who to block, so that’s the biggest thing. I think the excitement is there. The will is there, but sometimes the other team is just stronger and faster and we’ve got to be able to combat that with technique and just knowing who to block. In a wing-T, it’s all about angle blocks and blocking the right person, and if you don’t block the right person then things aren’t going to work because teams are going to put nine in the box, and we’ve got to know how to block that.”

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.