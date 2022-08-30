2022 Walker football team

The 2022 Walker High football team.

 Photo courtesy of Barclell Studio

WALKER – Chad Mahaffey is gearing up for his fourth year as head coach of the Walker football program, and he’s been a head coach long enough to know that each team is different, and he and his staff are looking for this team to find its identity.

“I think every year, even when things are really established, each team has to make that choice of what kind of team they want to be,” he said. “What is the attitude of that team? What kind of leadership is there? It’s never just done, but I think general expectations and things like that, kids are aware, and so I think the kids that are in the program and make it all the way through kind of embrace that and know we’re asking this and this of them, and those are the standards that they’ve got to meet. I think they appreciate that, and now, it’s ‘hey, let’s hold each other to that standard as well.’”

