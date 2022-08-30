WALKER – Chad Mahaffey is gearing up for his fourth year as head coach of the Walker football program, and he’s been a head coach long enough to know that each team is different, and he and his staff are looking for this team to find its identity.
“I think every year, even when things are really established, each team has to make that choice of what kind of team they want to be,” he said. “What is the attitude of that team? What kind of leadership is there? It’s never just done, but I think general expectations and things like that, kids are aware, and so I think the kids that are in the program and make it all the way through kind of embrace that and know we’re asking this and this of them, and those are the standards that they’ve got to meet. I think they appreciate that, and now, it’s ‘hey, let’s hold each other to that standard as well.’”
“I think the kids as individuals, as people. I think we know the guys well,” Mahaffey continued. “I think there’s still a lot to be determined until you get out there and really playing and seeing how the guys handle those situations. In some ways, I think we have in some spots a lot of depth and rotations and things have got to be sorted out and some places where we feel thin and need to find that depth. How you handle those moments, man, I think you’d be lying if you said you knew until you’ve seen those guys under the lights.”
At quarterback, juniors Hayden Price and Landon Waguespack have battled for the starting nod since the spring, with Price playing against Denham Springs in the jamboree.
“I think both guys have done some good things and got the areas where they’ve got to get stronger,” Mahaffey said. “I think similarly, they’re guys obviously lacking varsity experience, so neither one really has a leg up there. It’s just a question of who can kind of grasp it, and who can make the team go. At the end of the day, our job on offense is to move the ball and score points, so whoever can do that the best is which route we’ll go. Hopefully that starts to separate, and a guy really shows that.”
Mahaffey said playing two quarterback is also an option.
“I think it’s always good to have more than one guy that has some experience,” Mahaffey said. “Even if it’s not in games, in practice, I think you want to build in some time for those guys. It’s just one of those things I don’t think you want to be shuffling in quarterbacks every few plays. It’s just the demands of the position, usually at some point, you’ve kind of got to get a guy and let him get out there. But, I think like any position, if two guys show they’re capable and I think you can merit some time for the other one and if they’re very different skill sets, then maybe there’s different ways (to utilize them).
“With these guys, I think they’re pretty comparable as far as what they bring to the table,” Mahaffey continued.
The Wildcat receiving corps will be led by seniors Warren Young Jr. and Ja’Cory Thomas, along with juniors Austin Workman and Jamari Evans.
“They’re both very capable and talented,” Mahaffey said of the senior duo, who are returning starters. “What I really hope is in their final year of the program is that full maturity into a complete player and complete person for our program for both of them. That’s what I think can really help elevate them and help elevate our team. There’s no doubt I think it would be hard to just key on one of them because I think the other one has shown that they’re more than capable, so that’s a good, I think.”
The key for Workman and Evans is getting experience.
“(Workman’s) got really good hands, just got to use his body and strength and be physical out there,” Mahaffey said. “Jamari is a pretty smooth athlete. He’s not the most naturally explosive kid, but he’s getting faster. His body’s developing more and more each year, so he’s got some good skills as well. I think if you ignore him, I think he can hurt you out there.”
Juniors CJ McClendon and E’Sean Elphage figure into the team’s plans at running back.
“CJ, he’s a pretty good workhorse,” Mahaffey said. “Even as a young kid, I think he was able as a sophomore and a little bit as a freshman, to handle the physicalness of 5A football, which not a lot of kids can. I think he’s pretty well-versed in the offense as far as knowing assignments. It’s easy if you know when you’re getting the ball to run it, but more than that, in protections and lead blocking and just different things, I think he’s got a pretty good knack for it and he’s got good game experience. We really want to see him develop into a more dynamic runner, and that’s what I think the big challenge is for him.”
“E’Sean’s a little smaller guy, but he’s got really good cutting ability,” Mahaffey said. “He’s got good vision. He’s real competitive, kind of a chip on his shoulder for a little guy, and I think he can do some things.”
Mahaffey said sophomore running backs Cayden Jones and Jacob Mackie have also shown explosiveness.
“You never know how a sophomore will do when he gets out there, but I think both of them have the athletic ability to be varsity players,” Mahaffey said. “That may be our most depth and balance we’ve had there (at running back) in a couple of years.”
Senior tackle Mason Ball is the lone returnee on the offensive line, with junior Bradley Pickering penciled in at center, seniors Chrys Cornelius and David Kirby and juniors Josue Ordaz and Bradley Creel working at the guards and junior Steven Nelson at the other tackle.
“I think these guys can be a good group, but they certainly overall lack experience,” Mahaffey said. “Mason Ball is really the only returning starter, so Mason’s got to be a leader up there and kind of set the tone.”
Mahaffey said the key for the Wildcats on offense is getting the ball to playmakers.
“I think we’ve got to play at a really good pace,” he said. “That’s something we’re really trying to do better this year than we’ve done the last couple of years with our tempo, and I think we’ve got to find explosive plays in the run game a little more. I think we’ve been steady in grinding out here and there, but it’s a challenge to go up and down the field like that. I think it helps when you do pop in the second level, we’ve got to be able to create some explosive plays there, and I think that’s probably our biggest thing.”
Senior defensive end/linebacker Austin Lockhart and defensive end Marek Hall return to lead the defensive front, with Donte Flowers and Brandon Melchior also figuring in on the ends and Charles Levy at nose guard.
“Marek Hall is a really tremendous athlete …,” Mahaffey said. “He’s got speed and he’s just pretty disruptive. I think the more he kind of gets a grasp of the whole defense … he’s potentially a big player for us out there …”
“I think we can hopefully rotate some guys in there, which would be good,” Mahaffey continued. “I think it’s always good if you can keep the D-line fresh. Of any position on the field, I think that’s the one where you benefit the most by rotating some guys in there when you can. They will not be the biggest group by far, but I think there’s some athleticism and speed there, so hopefully they can use that quickness to kind of be on the move and hopefully create some mismatches with their speed and quickness because they’re not going to overpower anybody. We’ve got to use their strengths.”
Junior Patrick McKenzie returns to lead the linebacker corps, along with senior Connor Watts and juniors Treyvion Thomas, Kentrell Scott and Evan King. Watts returns after two years away from football to focus on baseball.
“I’m hopeful that we’ve got a little more depth there than we’ve had maybe in some other years,” Mahaffey said of the linebacker corps.
“I think there’s some versatile pieces in there,” Mahaffey continued. “It’s just kind of figuring out where they all fit the best and play the best together.”
Safety Carson Rocker and cornerback Jaden Bardales return in the secondary along with Preston Hill, who is returning from a broken wrist last season, Desmond Carter and Kedric Brown, who is playing football for the first time in two years after focusing on basketball.
“I think they’re understanding the calls, and I think we’re able to kind of give more variety with the greater understanding that they have,” Mahaffey said of the secondary. “I feel like there’s just a little more speed than we’ve had in a few years and more depth of speed. We do give up some size. We’re not the biggest group, but I just think overall hopefully that team speed will help limit big plays – get a lot of hats to the ball, be good tacklers and not give up extra yards to the offense.”
The Wildcats begin the season Friday hosting Class 5A runner-up Ponchatoula, then host Fontainebleau, followed by games at Mandeville and Kentwood before wrapping up the pre-district slate hosting Belaire.
“We’ll certainly have faced some tough competition and a variety of things,” Mahaffey said of the pre-district schedule. “I think that’s one of the things about the pre-district. You try and have different things that you need to see down the road. It’s just good programs, well-coached and a good opportunity to compete against some new people.”
Walker opens District 5-5A play at Dutchtown and East Ascension before hosting Live Oak and St. Amant then wraps up the regular season at Denham Springs.
“District is some of the usual faces,but pairing up with the Ascension schools brings a lot of great programs and communities on the schedule, so I think that will be exciting for people to not only see, and then to go experience those other places to play at,” Mahaffey said. “For me as a player, I still think about playing at The Pit at St. Amant as one of the better atmospheres that there is in high school football. That’s great for our team to kind of have those experiences in the next couple of years.”
Mahaffey is heading into the season with high expectations.
“I think the expectation is let’s try and reach our potential,” he said. “I really think if this group reaches their potential, then I think they can have an outstanding season. With the schedule, I told them I don’t think there’s anybody on there that you can’t beat on the right night. There are some definite tough teams and there’s going to be challenges each and every week, but there’s not a team that you can just show up and play. We’re not that kind of team, and those aren’t those kind of teams on the schedule, so I think our guys will have to really be bought in and understanding the urgency of what they’ve got to do, and of what they’ve got to do, and if they want to have something special happen, to make sure that we’re all working that way.”
