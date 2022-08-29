WATSON – There’s no doubt the Live Oak football team is young heading into this season and coupling that with schematic changes on offense and defense could be a challenge for the Eagles.
But third-year coach Blane Westmoreland is looking at it as an ideal situation.
“The timing just kind of worked out well for us to make a switch to more of a spread attack … (and) defensively make the switch, so now when these young guys are coming up in this system, they’re going to be a lot better,” Westmoreland said. “Timing is everything.”
The Eagles will carry over a spread offense after switching to the scheme late last season following a rash of injuries.
“We feel like it suits the quarterbacks better,” Westmoreland said. “It suits what we have better, kind of helps the guys up front a little more. We kind of had to go to it at the end of the season, so now when you fully embrace it and you fully have an offseason and everything to really truly kind of learn it, the kids are … doing well in the system.”
Live Oak returns just two starters on offense in sophomore quarterback Sawyer Pruitt and offensive lineman Andy Rutecki.
Pruitt took over as the starter late last season.
“Trial by fire for that kid,” Westmoreland said. “The kid’s an outstanding kid. The kid’s outstanding kid. He’s a great leader, does everything the right way. He makes the workouts and goes and gets the guys together on the weekends to play a little pitch and catch. He is what you want in your quarterback. He is well matured well beyond his years as a sophomore, but at the end of the day, he’s still a 15-year-old kid who’s going to make 15-year-old decisions, and we’ve got to do a good job of putting him in the right situation to make those right decisions.”
The Eagles have no seniors at running back, with the group, including Braden Jones, Logan Williams, Jamal Murphy and Blake Rosenthal, forming a committee.
“We have full confidence in all our backs,” Westmoreland said.
“We’re excited to see what those guys can provide for us.”
Bryce McKeithen, Cam Christ, Hayden Everett, Kade Whitehead and DeAndre Williams figure into the Eagles’ plans at receiver.
“Bryce has come on late in the summer, and the lightbulb just went on,” Westmoreland said. “You can’t teach size. With 6-6, 6-7, you can’t teach it. That’s something that he’s got that helps him a bunch, but his catch ability has definitely gone up and route running has gotten a lot better. We’re happy with his progression.”
“Cam Christ comes over from the baseball field,” Westmoreland continued. “He’s another kid who just adds something to our team – adds that toughness, that mentality that I feel like we were lacking …”
“They’re both kind of really the same type of dude,” Westmoreland said of Everett and Whitehead. “They’re both going to blow the top off of it, make the play, make the catch, and they have the speed to kind of go somewhere.”
There’s depth at receiver with Ben Moyer, Zach Morgan, Carson Christ and Rekiyan Jackson also in the mix.
“We feel like the receiving corps is a room that’s growing, and it’s quality depth,” Westmoreland said. “It’s not just kids out there. It’s quality depth that can come in, give us three, five, 15 plays a night. When you look at what we have with the upperclassmen as well as the lower classmen, it’s a position that we’re excited about that we think obviously can really help us out whether it be a possession receiver or somebody who can blow the top off of it.”
Senior Dylan Drayton will be the team’s H-back and will also play receiver.
“He’s built like a brick outhouse, and he does an outstanding job,” Westmoreland said. “He’s a good kid who works really hard, and he’s a good blocker. He can get a little bit out in the backfield. We’re excited for him.”
Rutecki will lead the offensive line at left guard, with sophomore Garrett Zachary at left tackle, sophomore Kelton Erwin at center, senior Dominick Deshotel and junior Logan Knapp working at right guard and junior James Sadler at right tackle. Westmoreland said junior Dylan McCaa will also factor in at center once he’s released after an injury.
Westmoreland praised the work assistant coach Chris Collier has done with the offensive line, but he’s expecting some growing pains with the group.
“We’ve got to get these sophomores and these juniors who have not started before up to speed, and we’ve got to get them up to speed quick,” Westmoreland said.
The key for the for the Eagles is growing within the new offensive scheme.
“The kids are understanding how this new practice plan is and everything and how to practice with this style of football,” Westmoreland said. “They’ve bought in. They’re seeing the flashes of what it can do and what it can become, so it always makes it an easier sell to them when they start to see what it can be.”
Four starters return on defense – Caleb Smith, Tyler Maher, Skyler Martin and David Voorhies – with three of those players changing positions as the Eagles move to a 4-2-5 scheme from a 3-4 under new defensive coordinator Pat Dowd along with assistant Cash Littlefield, who was a co-defensive coordinator at Union Parish.
“We’re excited to see what this can do,” Westmoreland said. “It’s another one of those things where this is the right time to really look and see with us moving forward with the youthfulness that we’ve got … now is the time to make this adjustment and make this change.”
Brandon Maher and Tyler Maher are the projected starters at the defensive ends, with both moving from linebacker. Caleb Smith, Brady Odell and Blaze Barnett will play up front with a crew of sophomores – Jacob Cowart, Gabe Harvey, Brennan Wilson and Maddox Smith – as backups.
“When you sit there and you look, you’ve got some older guys,” Westmoreland said. “You’ve got a junior (Brandon Maher) in the mix, but then you’ve got four sophomores who we feel like we can put out there and are going to give us close to the same production.”
Skyler Martin moves from safety to linebacker to pair with Cooper Smith, Wyatt Tynes and Logan Roule in a rotation.
“They’re going to have to utilize what they have, and that’s going to be their speed,” Westmoreland said. “That’s one thing that we’ve been trying to preach to them. If it moves, you’ve got to go hit it. There’s no questions asked. The kids understand that, and they like that part of it.”
The secondary will be a committee of Voorhies, Bentz Borne, Ethan Lemoine, Welch, Brandon Jones, Josiah Harrouch and Jayshawn Marshall.
“That’s another spot that you’ve got some old guys, but you’ve also got some babies who have got to grow up fast,” Westmoreland said. “The guys have done well. We’ve just got to make our reads, read our keys and make the plays and be in the right spot. We are undersized in certain spots, but we’re going to have to just be in the right place at the right time and be technique sound, and we’ll be OK.”
Sophomore Brek Schultz will handle kicking and punting duties with Parker Westmoreland at long snapper.
Live Oak opens the season Friday hosting Belaire, followed by a home game against Dunham then a pair of road games against Bonnabel and St. Helena before wrapping up the pre-district schedule hosting John F. Kennedy.
“For us, it was find people that we felt like were going to go and win a number of games, throughout their season, especially in district play, and then you went point chasing trying to find guys that are going to get you the most power points,” Westmoreland said. “We feel like our district is extremely sound. It’s going to win a number of games. It’s a quality district, but we really wanted to structure games that we felt like were going to get us a number of power points.”
The Eagles host Denham Springs to open District 5-5A play, followed by games at Dutchtown and Walker, a home game against East Ascension and a game at St. Amant.
“We’re excited for the schedule,” Westmoreland said. “We think we’ve set it up to get us where we need to go to, and then we’ll be ready to go.”
“Understand that we are going to face growing pains with these babies, but it’s OK,” Westmoreland said. “You’re going to have to grow up, and you’re going to have to grow up fast. Life isn’t always soft tosses. You’re going to have to get in there, and you’re going to have to battle. That’s what we’re trying to teach these guys.”
