SPRINGFIELD – After a season in which his team won its first three games the lost its last seven while dealing with injuries and illness, Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas knew he and his coaching staff needed to do something different in preparation for this season.
The Springfield program partnered with Akeem Robinson with North Oaks Health System to create a new offseason program designed to help the team navigate the rigors of the season.
At the same time, Serpas realizes the Bulldogs’ success won’t hinge entirely on the success of the offseason program.
“It’s just trying to build off of that early success, not be complacent in thinking that, ‘Oh, we’re going to have the same type of start,’” Serpas said. “It’s all about ‘Hey, we’re back building from zero, you guys have to continue to put the work in and put us back in that position,’ but knowing the issues that we had and where we faltered at and where we probably could have changed a few things trying to get their mindsets to see that and understand it at this point to where we don’t fall back into the same traps.”
The Bulldogs return several players in the offensive backfield, including Ja’toris Buggage, Nick Fletcher, Ethan Lipscomb and Tyler McGee as well as Denham Springs transfer CJ Pittman. Buggage is back from season-ending knee injury last year.
“I truly believe we probably have the best backfield in the entire area,” Serpas said. “Realistically, that’s five guys I just named right there who could get between five to 20 carries on a given night in that backfield, so we expect those guys to produce for us whenever their number is called.”
Junior Luke Husser, a starter since late in his freshman year, returns at quarterback, and Serpas is expecting more leadership from him.
“His arm strength has definitely improved tremendously in the offseason,” Serpas said. “I expect him to show us great strides in what he’s going to be able to do on the offensive side of the ball. He’s one of those guys who’s very intelligent and should be able to make sure that we’re in the right plays and making the right reads for us to be successful.”
Along the offensive line, junior Seth Spiers returns at center, with seniors Walton Lee and Tyler Gardner as a guard-tackle combination on one side, with Konner Keel as the backside guard and guard-tackle Nathan Lee also returning. Sophomores Logan Milton, Ethan White and John Green and freshmen Gauge Hoover and Zack Starkey are also in the mix for playing time.
“I think that those guys up front are the catalysts to everything,” Serpas said. “We’re not as deep as we’ve been in the past, but I still think those guys are going to be the load that makes the offense go.”
“As long as those kids continue to grow, there’s opportunities for that group to continue to expand,” Serpas continued. “I do like the presence of having those younger kids being able to get those reps, and they’ve done a great job so far. As long as they are showing us they’re capable of handling the workload, we’re going to give them opportunities to expand on what we’re trying to do as well.”
Senior Caden Dykes returns to lead the Bulldog receiving corps, along with Peyton Gibbens, who is returning from a torn ACL last season.
“He has probably improved tremendously overall, not only in his work ethic, but just his skill set for that position this offseason, and I thought he was pretty good last year, so I do think that coming into this year with him improving on his skill set, I do think he’s going to be a difficult matchup for every team on our schedule,” Serpas said of Dykes. “Getting Peyton Gibbens back is going to be a huge thing for us. He’s a kid we expected big things from last year, was doing a really good job before he got hurt and then has really, really worked hard this offseason to get himself prepared for the beginning of this year. He’s definitely going to be one of the leaders of that group as well.”
Senior Tabias Magee, who played primarily on defense last season, is also in the mix at receiver, along with sophomore Braylon Jones, Lipscomb and Pittman.
“What we have in place and have had in place the last couple of years is good enough for us to be able to have significant gains on the offensive side of the ball, so we’re not changing a whole lot,” Serpas said. “We still like our power run game from out of the gun, and I believe that we have a stable of running backs to be able to throw back there this year to be able to get us moving forward throughout the season.”
The Bulldogs are moving to a 4-2-5 scheme on defense this season.
“So far, it looks a lot better for us, and I think it fits our personnel a little better,” Serpas said. “I like where we’re at with it, and hopefully we can continue to get better and better each week as we move forward.”
The defensive front shapes up with Gardner at tackle, Keel and Walton Lee on the ends and Nathan Lee at nose guard, and Serpas said the goal is to find some depth.
“They’re pretty much going to be stationary with where they’re at,” Serpas said. “Now, we might put Tyler and Walton together to try and create a little push in the middle in short-yardage situations, but for the most part, those guys will have one spot that they’re trying to learn and master right now while we try to get some of these younger kids to give them a spell and give them some reps here and there.”
Maddox Fannaly and Anthony Williams will hold down the linebacker spots, with Nick Fletcher also in the mix as a defensive end/linebacker.
“He’s just such a strong kid who I think can kind of impose his will up front on people that we need to try to take advantage of his strength and try to knock people back whenever we can, so he might play a jack of all trades position up front for us within that front seven …” Serpas said of Fletcher.
Laydn May is also in the mix at linebacker and safety.
“I love that his intelligence is going to allow us to move him around and be able to put him in positions where a kid might need to take some plays off to get a little rest but to also not have a drop-off because of where he’s at intelligence-wise, and then physically he’s grown in the offseason as well,” Serpas said of May.
In the secondary, Pittman is at strong safety, with Lipscomb at free safety and Kyle Ridgedell at weak safety.
"He's a gifted athlete, and we think that he's going to be able to pick up on things and be able to be a disruptive force on the edge for us," Serpas said of Pittman. "(Lipscomb) loves to play on the defensive side of the ball, and so I expect him to do a great job for us at that free.
"At the weak safety, we have Kyle Ridgedell right now, who really came out in the spring," Serpas continued. "Being a baseball player, we weren't really sure what we were going to get out of Kyle, but he has done nothing but great things for us intelligence-wise and picking up on what we're doing scheme-wise. He can see the field, make adjustments and then understand when we might be asking him to do one thing over the other, so I'm really happy with his progression throughout."
Tabias McGee and Tyler McGee at the corners.
"They're both a little longer kids, have a little more length in their arms, and can do things, and they're good enough athletes to be able to stop some of those more physical guys as well," Serpas said.
Springfield opens the season Friday hosting Haynes Academy, followed by home games against Ascension Christian and Albany, a game at Slaughter Charter and a home game against Central Private.
“I think it’s going to be very challenging for us,” Serpas said. “We’re going to have some physical games in there, but I think we’ve got some winnable games in there, so hopefully we can do a great job of getting the year started and have a little early success and also be challenged by those games to put us in position where it’s going to set us up for success down the road.”
The District 7-2A slate features games at Northlake Christian and Independence, a home game against St. Helena and Pope John Paul II before closing out at St. Thomas Aquinas.
“It’s definitely a tough district slate for us, but I think it’s something that we can navigate and be successful in if we stay healthy,” Serpas said.
Serpas said he expects his team to have success because of the work the core group has put in to getting ready for the season.
“My expectation is for these kids to come out here and compete and want to learn and get better week in and week out,” he said. “As long as we’re doing that, it’s going to show up on the scoreboard. I’m not trying to put any win-loss expectations or district championships out there right now. I do think that those are all achievable, but I do think that these kids have really busted their tails this offseason to prove that we were better than our record was last year, and I’m excited for them to be able to prove that …”
