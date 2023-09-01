2023 Springfield Football Team

The 2023 Springfield football team.

 Photo courtesy of Crawford Photography

SPRINGFIELD – After a season in which his team won its first three games the lost its last seven while dealing with injuries and illness, Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas knew he and his coaching staff needed to do something different in preparation for this season.

The Springfield program partnered with Akeem Robinson with North Oaks Health System to create a new offseason program designed to help the team navigate the rigors of the season.

