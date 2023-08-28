DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard realizes the natural progression the program would logically take the Yellow Jackets a bit further into the postseason after making the quarterfinals for the first time since 1985 last year last season.
But he’s mindful the program lost more than 30 seniors from that team heading into this season.
“Sometimes you’ve got to put in check the wins and losses as we continue to grow and get kids experience and play, but we’re really excited about the program’s at,” Beard said. “What a huge year last year. All we’re trying to do is replicate and grow it, but that’s not going to be a measuring stick on where we are in our growth by any means.”
“We’ve just got to withstand losing 30 seniors where most all of them had a big-time role in the program,” Beard continued. “It’s nothing uncommon for a public school, and it’s nothing new to us. Our job is to take the next group and get them ready to play whether they’ve got experience or not, and that’s what we’re doing. The coachs are coaching them up. They’re getting after them. The biggest thing is you can see them getting better.”
The Yellow Jackets head into the season with a new offensive coordinator in Kyle Caskey, who brings NFL coaching experience to the staff.
“He really is a dude who brings a lot to the table and is really going to grow and tweak a lot of what we were already doing,” Beard said. “We’re kind of built at Denham Springs to run a pro-style offense with a tight end or two, big up front. We want to run the football. With his skill set, along with what we have, it’s a marriage that’s young and growing, and he’s figuring it out. I tell people all the time he may be learning just as much or more from us because he’s never been on this level. I’m really excited to see him really put this together. You can see the pieces start to fall in place, and it’s going to be a good thing.”
Denham Springs returns junior quarterback Jerry Horne, who’s seen playing time his first two seasons in the program.
“That’s your most critical spot on the field year-in and year-out,” Beard said. “Whether you’re inexperienced or experienced, really your quarterback is going to make you go. He is the brains of the operation. He’s got to know everybody’s job and everybody’s spot and what they’re doing at all times. I think he’s learning that he’s no longer that relief pitcher or that closer to come in and give us that spark. He’s got to be the flame now, so there’s some things that he’s growing up with that he’s got to learn to get comfortable to get back to the player that we know he is. He’s got some things that he’s working on, but to have him back is so critical for us to be successful.
“The kid is a great kid, great leader,” Beard said. “We love him as a quarterback. We love what he brings to the program. All he can do is continue to grow and get better week in and week out like he’s doing, like he’s embraced.”
The Yellow Jacket backfield will have a different look with RJ Johnson, Hudson Byers and Brenton Paul in the mix.
“You’re so used to seeing Ray (McKneely) and Cam (Kelly), but you saw a sprinkle of RJ Johnson last year,” Beard said. “He came in as kind of the big bull. It’s his show now. He’s going to be a big first and second down back. You’ve got Hudson Byers that’s going to give us kind of the Micah Harrison in the backfield slot-type player, kind of can break it. Brenton Paul is a name that people are going to start to recognize who reminds me a lot of Cam Kelly, so we’re really excited about our backfield.”
The skill positions set up with Seth Bishop returning at tight end, while Beard is expecting Josh Hogan to settle into the H-back/tight end role similar to that of former Yellow Jacket Andrew Goodwin.
“He’s gotten really better at becoming a complete tight end,” Beard said of Bishop. “He’s running better routes. He’s catching the football better. He’s probably our leader offensively.”
Beard praised Hogan’s start to preseason camp.
“He’s just a football player,” Beard said. “He gives us that gritty, nasty dude that’s going to get after that can run and catch, that can block, who’s not scared to go in between the tackles and get out on the edge, and he’s athletic enough to run from people.”
Beard also praised the summer work of receiver Ty’lan Haynes.
“He’s just got to fine-tune his mentality,” Beard said of Haynes. “He’s got to be able to let the good times roll and let the bad times roll off his back. Just quit getting wrapped up in everything and just do your job. He’s a kid that’s going to catch a lot of footballs and do a lot of great things for us. He’s just got to quit pressing and just play but really has come a long way, hands especially.”
Jeremy Williams, Colton LeBeouf and Da’Sean Golmond are also in the mix at receiver.
“We’ve got some young guys there too that, really it’s just seeing them make the plays when it’s real, when it counts,” Beard said.
The biggest questions for the Yellow Jackets could be on the offensive line, where the team lost its top six players from last season.
Jaedon Buchanan is projected to start at left tackle, with Jaxon Martin at left guard and Vance Crow at center. Kaden Barbara and Cy Martin figure to take the starting spots on the right side of the line. Jaxon Martin moved over from the defense, while Beard said Crow will wear No. 58 this season in honor of the late Joey Chustz.
“The race is to (see) who’s going to get the most comfortable the fastest,” Beard said. “That’s still so many moving parts. We’ve got to see them play against real live competition and see who can hold up.”
Sophomores Christian Ferguson, Will Roberthon and Cole Curtis, along with John Dunn and Max Arce, will give the team depth on the offensive line.
“The thing is, the position group goes from being the youngest and inexperienced to the standard the next couple of years because of their youth,” Beard said. “Really, we’ve just got to get them through these first couple of weeks and get them comfortable because this group really becomes special.”
On defensive front, Elijah Butler returns at defensive end, with Caden Davis, Zach Williamson in the middle and Darryeus Scott at the other end.
“He started out pretty decent last year, but you could see he got so much better by the end of the year, so I’m excited to see what he ends up doing this year,” Beard said of Butler. “Caden Davis … mixed in with Porter Gibson at nose guard (last season) -- a big body in the middle. Zach Williamson … really showed that he’s kind of starting to figure it out and maybe it’s starting to click with him, which gives us a couple of big bodies in the middle there to demand double teams and triple teams.”
Beard compared Scott, a sophomore, to former DSHS defensive lineman Alex Chandler.
“He’s kind of the smaller defensive end, but he’s so fast and aggressive and (has) such a high motor that he’ll cause some disruption,” Beard said. “I’m assuming that’s where they’re going to want to try to run the football is to his side. He’s such a strong, young kid to give us everything we want, and we’re excited to see as he continues to play what he can do. If we score some points offensively and put some people in some binds where they’ve got to throw the football, we think he’s a guy that can really disrupt a lot of offenses.”
Senior Jonas Clarke returns to lead the linebacking corps on the outside.
“He’s really a dude that’s really good in the pass and good in the run, but is also one of our leaders defensively, so there’s really not a question mark there,” Beard said of Clarke.
On the other side, Blaine Gibbs, Jacori Gross and Cedric Polk are battling for playing time.
“We’re really good with those guys,” Beard said. “They’ve just got to play.”
Senior Kye Doiron returns as an inside linebacker, with Trenton Harrison and Trevor Lewis battling at the other inside linebacker spot and Caden Allyn also in the mix.
“He gives us a great (defender) against the pass,” Beard said of Doiron. “He’s got to understand he’s got to be better in the box on first and second down now. He’s got to be a run-stopper as well.”
“Those dudes (Harrison and Lewis), you can see on their faces, they just need experience,” Beard said. “They just need to continue to play and see the different reads and trust their eyes and go get in it and go make plays. They’re starting to show some things that you can tell it’s starting to click. We’ve got a lot of linebackers here that we’re excited about.”
The Yellow Jackets return a veteran group in the secondary with seniors Maison Vorise and LSU commit Da’Shawn McBryde, who will both see time at receiver.
“Those two dudes are special,” Beard said. “This will be the best DB group I’ve ever coached and probably the two best players I’ve ever coached. That’s saying a lot with guys like Eli Johnson at Live Oak and some of the players we’ve had. These dudes rank right up there with the best.”
Rancher Miller returns at safety along with Brian Hawkins at cornerback.
“He’s just your true football player – a good, ol’ boy that just wants to work hard and wants to hit,” Beard said of Miller. “He can run, just loves the game and does everything you ask of him. He’s a really aggressive player. Really excited to watch him continue to grow because he got a lot better last year.”
“Hawkins has got some experience and really had a great offseason – really grown up in the offseason, and you can see it in his play,” Beard said. “He plays with a different tenacity and a confidence, and you have those three guys next to you – those four, their confidence with each other, you can see is what’s going to make them so special. The depth behind there is what we’ve got to figure out.”
The Yellow Jackets’ schedule features seven home games this season after the team played mostly on the road last year while its stadium was under construction.
The Jackets will host Mandeville, Glen Oaks, Liberty, Franklinton, St. Thomas More and Live Oak before traveling to face St. Amant on Oct. 13 and will close out the home schedule hosting East Ascension on Oct. 20 before games at Dutchtown and Walker.
“Our guys are going to be able to get comfortable,” Beard said of the schedule. “I love this district. I really do. You have the addition of Hutch Gonzales at Live Oak. Everybody else is the same, so this district’s only going to get better. I’ve got all the respect for the coaches and players in this district. That’s what makes it so tough. Every game is a playoff atmosphere because they’ve got a great following, great support.”
Beard said he’s not trying to complicate things for his team heading into the season.
“We do have a tough schedule, which I like,” he said. “We’ve got to continue to focus on us and take one day at a time, one rep at a time – all the old coaching clichés, but it’s going to be a tough one to navigate. We’ve just got to continue to focus on us week in and week out as we focus on our opponent. We’ve got to worry about growing us …”
