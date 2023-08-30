WATSON – Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales has made a habit of stressing ‘perfection’ from his team heading into his first season with the Eagles, but it might not be what you’re thinking.
“That doesn’t mean that we expect anything or any one to be perfect,” he said. “When we say ‘perfection’, it’s the process of perfecting something. Not that we are perfect or that we will be perfect or that we expect to be perfect, but the standard is we’re making an attempt to perfect the things that we are doing every, single day.”
“Do I think that these kids that we have this year have the potential to improve upon what they did last year? 100 percent, and I think that’s the goal,” Gonzales said. “I think we have to establish ourselves as anything but a pushover in this district. We don’t need to be anybody’s homecoming team. We don’t need to be anybody’s guaranteed victory on their schedule. We don’t want to be 0-5 in district and not scoring points. There needs to be significant improvement from those areas so that we are a legitimate contender as we move forward.”
The Eagles will look to get there with a team featuring a mix of veteran and younger players, starting with sophomore quarterback Cayden Jones.
“I just think Cayden Jones has figured it out,” Gonzales said. “He’s really, really a very calm, cool under pressure just hard-nosed athlete who has figured out the quarterback position. He’s doing a really, really good job for us.”
One of Jones’ primary targets will be sophomore tight end Hayden Ray, who’s shown big play-ability in scrimmages, the jamboree win over Hammond and the team’s 7-on-7 work over the summer.
“Hayden Ray, every time he touches the football, he legitimately is a threat to score,” Gonzales said. “Not only can he really, really run, he’s extremely difficult tackle, especially if you get him in the secondary and he’s out there playing receiver. You make comparisons to guys that it’s going to pop off the screen like a Travis Kelce. That’s a strong comparison any time you compare somebody to somebody like that, but at this level, that kind of player – moves like a receiver, plays like a receiver, but also has the capability of playing like a big man and being a really, really difficult matchup.”
Senior Brayden Jones and freshman Dekohta Jones will be the team’s primary running backs.
“Brayden Jones is just the toughest little dude to tackle – just a low center of gravity,” Gonzales said. “He hits the hole 100 miles an hour, and he’s really complemented well by our freshman back Dekohta Jones, who is just a bolt of lightning.”
Ben Moyer, Blake Rosenthal and Landry Smart are working as the Eagles’ H-backs.
“I’d say our running backs and then our H-backs and tight ends are our two best groups,” Gonzales said. “That’s a talented group. We have big athletes that move well and catch the football well. We don’t have the skill guys that a lot of the other schools have. That’s why we’re not in the four or five wide.”
The receiving corps shapes up with Jack Peterson leading the way.
“I think a few of the receivers have really showed us that they can make plays in tough spots,” Gonzales said. “Jack Peterson continues to shine at receiver. He made some really tough catches in some big spots. He did it the other day in the scrimmage, did it against Brusly in the spring, so we know what we get with him.”
Senior Logan Knapp anchors the offensive line at center with James Sadler and Garrett Zachary at the tackles and seniors Ryan Sawaya and Evan Truse at the guards.
“They’re big kids, and I think that they’re better football players and I think they can be better football players than they’ve put on film to this point because they just haven’t been playing as aggressively as I’d like,” Gonzales said of the offensive line. “That’s a group that we’re still focusing on.”
“We’ve progressed from teaching the technique,” Gonzales continued. “Now it’s about what do we need to do to create some just absolute chaos up front? How can we get these dudes to just understand that the technique is there now, do it aggressively. Just go be an animal on the football field. That’s where we are right now.”
Live Oak will operate out of an even-front defense, but Gonzales said the team will need to adapt during the course of the season.
“There aren’t a whole lot of times where we’re going to line up and be out-manned somewhere just because of how we’re structured personnel-wise, but we have to be smart enough as coaches to make sure that those things don’t turn into glaring weaknesses for us and we’re not just giving up big plays, so we’re not going to ask kids to do things that they’re not capable of doing.”
The Eagle linebacking corps will be led by Cooper Smith, Wyatt Tynes and Bentz Borne.
“We’ve got some guys flying around,” Gonzales said. “Our think our linebackers, Cooper Smith and Wyatt Tynes, are pretty good. Bentz Borne is a really, really aggressive, nasty football player. He’s not the biggest guy, but what he lacks in size, he makes up for with aggression. He’s a spark plug for sure.”
Juniors Jacob Cowart and Gabe Harvey will hold down the defensive end spots, with Tyler Maher also working up front.
“We look to them a lot because they’re just physical specimens,” Gonzales said of Harvey and Cowart. “You’re talking about 6-3 and between 230 and 240, both of them. They look like twins. They wear No. 48 and 49, and when they’re on the field, they’re hard to tell apart.”
Gonzales said the secondary will feature a rotation of players, with some of the team’s offensive skill players, including Peterson, getting playing time. Brody Welch is getting time at cornerback, with Cullen Weller and Jace Griffin also in the mix.
“You’ve got Jack Peterson roaming back there roaming around playing safety, and when he’s playing center field, he makes plays,” Gonzales said. “The corners, we’re going to ask them to do what they’re good at. I think we’re putting guys like Brody Welch and some of those guys in the best position we possibly can to make plays for us, both in the run game and the pass game, with what we’re doing schematically.”
Gonzales said the Eagles are trying to nail down a starter at one of the cornerback spots with Kade Whitehead, Eli Hagans and Dekhota Jones in the mix there.
“Brody Welch at one corner has kind of solidified his spot there, but the other one has been pretty up in the air, and I do think it’s going to be a little bit of by committee, and I do think it’s going to be some of those offensive guys that are going to be in there,” Gonzales said.
“I think we’re going to be very solid defensively,” Gonzales said. “I think they’re going to be stingy as far as very possibly bend but don’t break, tough up front, good against the run, come downhill and play hard in the box (defense).”
Brek Schultz returns to handle kicking duties for the Eagles.
Live Oak’s pre-district schedule features home games against Belaire, Bonnabel, St. Helena and John F. Kennedy and a game at Dunham on Sept. 7.
“I think if we do what we’re supposed to do and we prepare properly, and our kids go out there and play like we think we can, we have a good opportunity to start district with a good, solid winning record and then carry some of that success into our very tough district schedule,” Gonzales said.
The Eagles open the District 5-5A schedule at Denham Springs on Oct. 5, followed by home games against Dutchtown and Walker, a game at East Ascension and hosting St. Amant.
“It’s brutal, man,” Gonzales said. “It’s not an easy district. There are years where, of those five district games, you’re playing against five opponents who are going to be in the playoffs. You try to make sure everybody in the district makes the playoffs so you can be that sixth one. It’s tough. It’s not going to be an easy ride, that’s for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.