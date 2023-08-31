2023 Albany Football Team

The 2023 Albany football team.

 Photo courtesy of Brandi Fletcher

ALBANY – After making it to the playoffs in his first season as Albany’s coach last year, John Legoria realizes some things have changed heading into this season.

“We’re trying to tell the kids that we return a lot, but last year is last year,” Legoria said. “Now, we’re the hunted. We upset some people in the middle of our schedule and toward the end, and we surprised some people. There’s not going to be any surprises (this season). The team from last year put Albany somewhat back on the map, and we’re heading in the right direction, so it’s going to be can this team bring it each and every Friday night, because we’re going to get teams’ best.”

