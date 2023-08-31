ALBANY – After making it to the playoffs in his first season as Albany’s coach last year, John Legoria realizes some things have changed heading into this season.
“We’re trying to tell the kids that we return a lot, but last year is last year,” Legoria said. “Now, we’re the hunted. We upset some people in the middle of our schedule and toward the end, and we surprised some people. There’s not going to be any surprises (this season). The team from last year put Albany somewhat back on the map, and we’re heading in the right direction, so it’s going to be can this team bring it each and every Friday night, because we’re going to get teams’ best.”
The Hornets return 15 starters from last season – seven on offense and eight on defense and 11 total seniors – with a number of players playing new positions on offense.
Senior Aidan Casteel returns at quarterback after earning second-team All-Parish honors last season.
“Having a kid like Aidan on your team, especially at the quarterback position, is monumental because he makes everybody better,” Legoria said. “Where you may lack in experience at other positions, he’s going to make up for that because he knows the game. He knows the system, and he’s just like a coach on the field. He’s out there, and if anybody has a question, he can answer it in the huddle. That’s so invaluable. I always say you can lose other guys, but when your quarterback returns and he’s as good as Aidan, you’ve got a fighting chance. You should be in a lot of games.”
Seth Hoffman-Olmo moves from tight end to fullback, while Jace Alford moves from receiver to running back, along with Walker Poe and Nathan Besse in the offensive backfield. Legoria is planning to use Besse in a rotational role with Hoffman-Olmo and Alford also playing receiver in the team’s spread sets while also playing on defense.
“We’re going to see how the rotation works, and as coaches, we’ve got to find that happy medium and get that rotation in where we don’t wear guys out early on, and we’ve got something left in the fourth quarter, so we’ll see,” Legoria said.
Zaden Tullos is a returnee at receiver, while Daulton Schexnayder moves over from defense to receiver. Hoffman-Olmo and Jamarcus Jackson will also see time at receiver.
“We’ve got a good mix there,” Legoria said while noting he’s looking for balance on offense. “I feel very confident in the receivers that we have. It’s kind of like last year. I think if you stop the run, I think we’ll be able to pass. If you stop the pass, I think we’ll be able to run.”
Austin McSpadden returns at tight end, along with Hunter Hernandez at right tackle, Rylee Short at right guard and Josiah Shockley at center. Jordan Rowell and Kade Tullos are battling at left guard, with Brason Costa at left tackle.
Legoria said the main goal is finding consistency on the offensive line.
“The wing-T is different than all the modern offenses, so when you install wing-T blocking, it’s all about rules, so you’ve got to have smart kids and it’s proper technique as well as it is knowing who to block,” Legoria said. “We work footwork every day. It’s just something that you have to have to block this running game. It’s just can we remember the plays and can we block the right people when defenses make adjustments and give us different fronts than what we see on film or in the middle of a game?”
“If the running backs can read the right holes and we block the right people, I think offensively, we should be pretty salty,” Legoria said. “I think if we can develop the running game, I think the passing game’s going (to be there) with the quarterback and receivers we have.”
The Hornets bring back a veteran front in their 4-2-5 defensive scheme in McSpadden, Kane Tullos, Josh Robinson and Shockley. Legoria said Hernandez and Short will also be in the mix as the season progresses.
“I feel good about our front four on defense,” Legoria said, noting the team is working on establishing depth with younger players under defensive line coach Antonio Ragusa. “They’re just getting better and better and better. Coach Ragusa’s doing a fine job with those guys. That’s going to be probably one of our strengths on defense is our front four.”
Bryce Hoyt, a first-team All-Parish selection and Ethan Hebert, a second-team All-Parish choice last season, return to anchor the linebacking corps.
“Bryce Hoyt and Ethan Hebert are exactly what you want as linebackers,” Legoria said. “They’re tough. They’re mean. They’ve played in the system.
“Having those two, it’s kind of like having your quarterback back when you’ve got your linebackers back on defense,” Legoria said. “Our second level with those two, and our outside linebackers being Seth (Hoffman-Olmo) and Jonah Grob, we feel very good about those guys. They can run. They’ll hit you, and they’re nasty and they’re smart.”
In the secondary, Alford returns at cornerback, while Zaden Tullos moves from safety to corner and Jackson will be at free safety after being ineligible last season.
“He’s an out, flat nasty tackler,” Legoria said of Jackson. “Him coming downhill from that free safety spot, I really believe we’re going to be able to stuff a lot of run games. I just think we’re that good against the run. We’ll see. We’re going to face a lot of good running teams the first three weeks, so we’re going to find out where we are on defense.”
Albany opens the season hosting Independence on Thursday, followed by road games against Northlake Christian, Springfield and Fisher and a home game against Riverdale.
“Our pre-district is huge because our district is so tough,” Legoria said. “It sets up well because there’s a lot of good opponents that are going to get a lot of wins. I think if we come out and have a very good non-district season that will set us up for a decent draw in the playoffs, but it’s going to be tough. The first three teams, those teams are better.”
Legoria said the Riverdale game is key for the Hornets.
“With Grace King closing, they got some talent that transferred in, and they were young last year,” he said. “That’s a game that we can’t overlook. It’s going to be huge as far as the power ratings go and just a big game.”
The Hornets travel to Pine to open District 7-3A play, followed by a non-district game at home against Ben Franklin then district games against Amite, Bogalusa and Sumner.
“Our district is going to be tough,” Legoria said. “Every team is loaded.
“I think we’ll be very competitive, and I think every district ball game on all aspects is going to be dogfights,” Legoria said. “I think it’s going to be a war and every game is going to be one to see because I think right now in this area it’s one of the best districts you’re going to find as far as top-to-bottom competition. Each and every week is going to be very exciting. I don’t see anybody blowing anybody out. It’s just going to be who wants it the most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.